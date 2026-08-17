Eating the right foods is not only about what you put on your plate but also about how you combine them. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared a simple tip for those looking to improve their iron intake.

She explained that eating foods rich in iron is only one part of the process. Pairing plant based iron sources with Vitamin C rich foods can help the body absorb more iron.

Nagpal shared some easy food combinations to help improve iron absorption naturally.

According to Palak Nagpal, you can squeeze some lemon over palak dal or add tomatoes in rajma, with a little lemon if you like. Chana chaat can be paired with lemon or amla, while moong dal can be enjoyed with tomato or capsicum. If you are having bajra roti, try eating it with a vegetable dish that is rich in Vitamin C. Sprouts chaat can also be made more useful by adding a squeeze of lemon.

“How does it work? Vitamin C helps keep non heme iron in a form that is more readily absorbed in the intestine. This is especially useful when your iron is coming from plant based foods. So instead of thinking, ‘Am I eating enough iron?' also think, ‘What am I eating WITH my iron?' Remember: This helps with iron absorption but doesn't replace assessment/treatment of iron deficiency when present,” the nutritionist explained.

Healthline suggests a few simple ways to get more iron from your diet. Lean red meat is a good source of heme iron, which the body can absorb easily. Chicken and fish can also provide this type of iron, so having different sources can be helpful.

For plant based foods, adding Vitamin C in your meals can help the body absorb more iron. For example, adding lemon juice to leafy vegetables can also improve iron absorption. It is better to avoid tea, coffee or milk with meals that are high in iron, as they can reduce how much iron the body absorbs.

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