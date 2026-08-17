White butter or unsalted full-fat butter has become a source of healthy fats for those who are seeking weight loss by balancing their nutritional intake. When it comes to this traditional Indian ingredient, white butter contains a proportion of healthy fats that could coat the stomach's lining and be beneficial for sustainable weight loss. The mechanism behind this is the effect of dairy fat and fullness, which can help you control cravings for excess amounts of food, leading to weight gain. The effect on weight is indirect, and the quantity of white butter depends on the quantity eaten and how frequently you do so. The digestive system can also see an improvement if your body lacks the much-needed dose of healthy fats. The preparation process of white makhan also shows varying results, as it differs from the processed yellow butter that is salted and contains higher calories.

Why Do Some People Eat White Butter On An Empty Stomach?

The Endocrine Journal pinpoints that white butter is eaten on an empty stomach, as it could help boost energy levels and increase fullness. Furthermore, it can support weight loss efforts indirectly when it is consumed in balance and in moderation as part of a healthy diet. The high dose of dairy fat and the slowing of gastric emptying could help reduce hunger and delay the return of appetite after eating.

The calorie-dense nature of white butter could offer a concentrated source of dietary fat, as it delivers more calories per gram, leading people to believe that it is a source of long-lasting energy.

Can White Butter Help With Weight Loss?

The Grain and Oil Science and Technology Journal suggests that white butter could indirectly help with weight loss. The nutritional profile of white butter is what makes it beneficial for weight loss. But there is a clear difference between a food source actually aiding in weight loss and weight loss due to a reduction in cravings as you are feeling full.

When it comes to effective weight loss, a calorie deficit needs to be maintained, as those who consume too many calories struggle to regulate their weight.

Here are some common myths associated with the consumption of white butter and a fact-check based on existing clinical evidence:

White butter can burn fast: there is no direct clinical evidence; only indirect impact on fullness has been researched.

White butter can increase fullness: some clinical studies exist, but further clinical investigation is needed for definite proof.

White butter causes weight loss on its own: This statement has no clinical validation, and weight loss can't be sustainable.

White Butter And Cholesterol: Should You Be Concerned?

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has highlighted that white butter on an empty stomach could be used to improve heart health markers. But there is a strict guideline when it comes to the exact quantity that needs to be consumed. White butter contains:

Saturated fat content

LDL ("bad") cholesterol

HDL ("good") cholesterol

An excessive amount of white butter can even affect the heart negatively, as it could raise cholesterol levels. But a moderate dose is necessary as the heart needs good cholesterol to be healthy.

Are There Any Health Benefits Of White Butter?

The health benefits of white butter are attributed to the presence of fat-soluble vitamins in it. Additionally, it also has the ability to boost energy levels when needed most.

But the intake of white butter truly depends on the quality of your daily diet, as your foundational health could influence your body's response to the inclusion of certain ingredients.

Who Should Avoid Eating White Butter On An Empty Stomach?

White butter on an empty stomach should be avoided by those who have pre-existing medical conditions that make their bodies more vulnerable to react negatively. These high-risk groups include :

People with high LDL cholesterol, as their risk of a rise in cholesterol is higher.

Individuals with obesity need to avoid high-fat ingredients such as white butter.

Those at risk of heart disease should moderate the dose of the ingredient.

Individuals advised to limit saturated fats should skip white butter or consult a nutritionist or dietician for the appropriate dose.

Healthier Ways To Eat White Butter

White butter should be consumed in moderation, and a healthy diet should support your weight loss efforts for a controlled effect. It should be eaten in such ways:

A small amount with whole-grain roti

Alongside a protein-rich breakfast.

With millet-based meals.

Avoid pairing highly processed foods with it.

White butter on an empty stomach can be consumed safely when its dose is controlled. But it can also turn into a way to increase your cholesterol levels if excessive amounts of it are consumed.

Also Read: Can You Eat Rice Every Day And Still Lose Weight?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.