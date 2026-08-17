Whole eggs are highly nutritious and are generally considered healthy for most individuals. They are an excellent source of protein and many essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, eggs are often seen as a weight-loss-friendly food due to their high protein content, which can help you feel full longer and reduce overall calorie intake. However, is it safe to rely heavily on eggs while trying to lose weight or improve overall health and well-being?

Vivek Rajpoot, who lost 20 kgs in 7 months, claims that he eats 7 boiled eggs every day. While he shares his diet plans on social media, many comments on his posts express concern that consuming so many eggs daily could increase cholesterol levels. In response, Vivek posted another video claiming that his triglycerides decreased from 280 to 94 and his total cholesterol dropped from 200 to 180 after eating 7 whole eggs each day.

He also mentioned that he has eliminated wheat, maida (refined flour), and roti from his diet and consumes 7 whole eggs for dinner.

Eggs are undoubtedly higher in cholesterol than most foods. While several studies indicate that eating eggs does not increase cholesterol directly, many health guidelines recommend moderate consumption of whole eggs. A typical large egg contains 186 mg of cholesterol.

Highlighting the safe limits of egg yolks and whites, Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist, posted a video on Instagram saying, "7 whole eggs contain approximately 1300 mg of cholesterol. This raises the question: how did his cholesterol levels improve despite consuming so many eggs daily? Should everyone eat 7 whole eggs daily?" The answer is "no!"

Dr. Vishwani explains that Vivek also avoided roti, bread, and maida, which reduced his overall carb intake. "In a low-carb diet, both triglycerides and HDL cholesterol improve. Additionally, his weight loss has helped improve his lipid profile. This does not mean that 7 eggs have reduced cholesterol."

She emphasises that while his reports may be genuine, it does not imply that eating 7 eggs daily is beneficial for cholesterol levels.

Is it safe to load your diet with eggs?

"Consuming seven whole boiled eggs in one's dinner every single day is completely different from including eggs in a balanced diet plan. Although eggs do have rich protein content along with vitamin B12, choline and selenium, sticking too much to one food item may deprive someone of the diverse food options and may end up pushing them away from consuming vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds," says Dietician Surabhi Sharma, Head - Dietetics and Nutrition at Max Hospital, Gurugram.

Can eliminating wheat or roti from diet improve cholesterol?

"Giving up wheat or roti is also not immediately beneficial for cholesterol reduction, the fibre present in whole wheat food can actually help with cholesterol. Cholesterol can be affected by the type of food consumed, saturated fats in the diet, weight, physical activities, genetics, and even medication being consumed," answers Ms Sharma.

The results may vary

"The effects differ from person to person. Seven egg yolks contain too much dietary cholesterol when compared to a typical heart-healthy eating plan. Studies do not simply show that eggs increase cholesterol levels, but they do indicate that higher egg consumption may moderately increase total and LDL cholesterol levels among some people, as well as increase HDL levels. According to the American Heart Association, normal people can generally consume one egg a day, while those with high cholesterol or risk of heart disease might require specific advice regarding egg consumption," Ms Sharma adds.

Modern research has largely debunked the myth that eggs cause heart disease and has shown that saturated and trans fats have a much greater impact on raising blood cholesterol levels than the cholesterol found in eggs.

Ms Sharma recommends that individuals with conditions such as high cholesterol or heart disease consult with their doctor about how many eggs are advisable instead of following extreme diets based on social media trends.

Health experts and global health bodies often recommend that eating a well-balanced diet not only helps with weight management but also improves metabolic health. Additionally, it is of utmost importance to stay physically active.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.