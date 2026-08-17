Actor Sohail Khan's recent appearance on the reality show "Alliance" has sparked discussion on the appearance of his face. The drastic alteration in his facial structure gave rise to speculations of Ozempic usage, as Ozempic Face has a common side effect. But he has confirmed that the change in his facial appearance is due to drastic weight loss that occured due to a stomach bug. The change in his facial structure is due to loss of facial fat that has resulted in an altered facial appearance.

When it comes to the scientific cause behind these changes, the Dermatologic Surgery journal points to superficial changes on the face due to loss of facial fat. Sohail Khan's weight loss can be one of the reasons for the face change, as scientific findings point to midface flattening, hollow cheeks, temporal hollowing, increased skin elasticity, and even facial folds becoming more prominent.

Why Does The Face Change When You Lose Weight?

The face tends to change when you lose weight, as fat is stored in different areas of the face. The cheeks, temples, and jawline store fat. These areas show the first signs of weight loss as your body starts to become leaner.

Facial fat loss is much more visible when weight loss is drastic, as significant loss in fat occurs. A review published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum points to facial changes such as the midface becoming hollow, the appearance of wrinkles and folds becoming more visible, and the skin of the neck becoming looser.

What Is Facial Volume Loss?

Facial volume loss refers to the loss in overall fat distribution that happens due to weight loss. The fat is stored underneath the skin in chunks depending on the facial shape of the individual. These chunks are called fat pads that are present underneath the skin, and they start shrinking, creating a hollowed appearance.

Areas of the face that are commonly affected are:

Temples

Under-eye region

Cheeks

Around the mouth

Facial volume loss can result in visible changes in your facial structure and could be a hallmark sign that your weight loss has been too extreme.

Can Rapid Weight Loss Make Someone Look Older?

Yes, as the rapid nature of weight loss can result in loss of skin elasticity, as the skin doesn't tighten immediately after the fat has disappeared. The loss of facial fullness can expose wrinkles that are common due to age. Hence, weight loss and natural ageing can make the facial changes much more drastic; this is why you need to lose weight gradually.

What Is 'Ozempic Face' And Why Is It Trending?

The term "Ozempic face" has become popular, as a lot of people are using Ozempic to lose weight quickly. This rapid weight loss method affects the way they look, but researchers are pointing out that this is common even when someone is losing weight due to other reasons, such as an illness, calorie restriction, or dieting.

Certain medications can also cause Ozempic face or facial volume loss; thus, knowing the cause behind the assumption is needed to avoid extreme conclusions.

How Much Weight Loss Is Enough To Affect Facial Appearance?

The Aesthetics Surgery Journal highlights that weight loss that results in about 5-10% of body weight reduction can change your facial appearance. While more drastic changes can be seen when about 10% to 15% weight loss occurs. But the actual change in facial structure depends on factors such as:

Individual variability

Starting weight

Genetics

Age

Skin elasticity

Speed of weight loss

Your facial appearance after weight loss depends on where fat is stored on your face.

Signs Your Facial Changes Are Due To Weight Loss

The exact signs that your face has changed, based on comparing your previous appearance and your appearance now, can be determined by noticing:

More defined jawline as the facial volume from your jaw reduces

Slimmer cheeks

More visible cheekbones

Under-eye hollowness

Loose facial skin

Sharper facial contours

Can Facial Volume Be Preserved During Weight Loss?

Yes, but focusing on your lean mass rate, avoiding rapid weight loss, and regulating a regular intake of protein and including resistance training is necessary. If you want to preserve your facial volume while losing weight, then you need to make sure that you pay attention to:

Gradual weight reduction

Adequate protein intake

Resistance training

Hydration

Sleep

Skin care

Healthy weight loss depends on your daily lifestyle, and drastic changes in your facial structures depend on the pace of weight loss. If you want to avoid drastic changes in your facial structure, then you need to practise gradual weight loss methods and make healthy and sustainable practices a part of your daily routine.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Fitness Routine: How Weight Training Helps Her Manage Osteoarthritis

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.