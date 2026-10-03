Trying to lose weight does not mean you have to stop snacking. For many people, going too long without eating can make the next meal harder to handle. The better idea is to have a snack that actually keeps you going instead of eating something just because it is labelled “healthy”.

And this is where the choice of snack matters. A bowl of fruit, a handful of nuts or a protein-rich snack may all sound like healthy options, but they do not keep you full in quite the same way. Some are also much easier to overeat than others.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of 10 snacks on Instagram. She ranks them on how well they help with hunger while keeping calories in check. The nutritionist's list has some everyday favourites, along with a few options you may want to keep an eye on.

Spiced buttermilk takes the top spot. Batra says it is high in protein and keeps you “incredibly full”. It is followed by roasted sweet potato, which she recommends for its complex carbs. The expert says that it can also help when you are craving something sweet.

Then comes puffed rice chaat. The idea here is simple: you get a fairly large bowl of food without loading up on calories. Veggies with hummus are another option. They bring together the crunch of vegetables with fibre and healthy fats from hummus.

If you prefer something more filling, sautéed paneer slices make the list. Batra calls paneer “exceptional for satiety”, but there is one catch: keep the portion in check.

Watermelon is great when you want something refreshing and hydrating, but it may not keep you full for very long. A protein bar can be handy when you are rushing out or stuck at work. Just check the label for added sugars.

Further down the list are peanut butter, dark chocolate and mixed nuts. Peanut butter has healthy fats but is quite calorie-dense. Dark chocolate can help with a sweet craving, with Batra suggesting two cubes. Nuts are nutritious too, but are surprisingly easy to keep eating once you start.

So, the next time you feel like reaching for a snack, it is not about asking whether it is “healthy” or “unhealthy”. It is also worth asking: Will this actually keep me full, and how much am I eating?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.