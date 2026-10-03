Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has urged women, especially those dealing with PCOS, metabolic issues and hormonal imbalances, to include strength training in their routine.

In an Instagram video, she explains that strength training helps build more muscle, saying that "Strength training is therapy for your hormones."

According to her, having more muscle allows the body to use glucose more effectively and can improve insulin sensitivity.

"When you lift weights, you have more muscles. More muscles means your body has a greater capacity to use the glucose more effectively, making your body more insulin sensitive," she says.

The nutritionist points out that when your body becomes insulin sensitive, it starts using glucose much better which can lower your inflammation. "Your gut health and your gut microbiome gets better," she adds, which she linked to better metabolic and hormonal health.

Jain also mentions a common concern among women that lifting weights could increase cortisol levels or make them look bulky. She says that strength training does not necessarily have either of these effects.

"No, lifting weights or strength training will not raise your cortisol levels or make you feel more bulky," she says.

Jain urges women with hormonal issues to make strength training a regular part of their fitness routine. She asks viewers to share the message with women struggling with PCOS so they can consider starting strength training for better overall health.

Earlier, she told women dealing with PCOS not to just rely on cardio and recommended them to switch to strength training for improved blood sugar levels.

She also recommends adding more protein and fibre to their diet. "Think eggs, dals, paneer and vegetables. Simply add foods that keep you full and help avoid sudden spikes and crashes," she explains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.