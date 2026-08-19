Walking and skipping are two simple forms of exercise that can help support weight loss, but they work differently. Walking is a low-impact activity that most people can easily add to their daily routine. It can be done almost anywhere and does not usually require special equipment. Skipping, or jumping rope, is a more intense cardiovascular workout that can raise the heart rate quickly and burn a significant amount of energy in a shorter period. However, the better option depends on several factors.

For weight loss, the most important factor is creating a calorie deficit, which means using more energy than you consume over time. Both walking and skipping can increase calorie expenditure, especially when combined with a balanced diet. While skipping may burn more calories per minute, walking can be easier to sustain for longer periods and may be more suitable for beginners. Understanding the benefits and limitations of both exercises can help you choose which one fits your weight-loss goals.

Walking For Weight Loss

Walking is one of the easiest ways to become more physically active. A brisk walk increases the heart rate and uses energy without putting too much stress on the joints as high-impact activities. Regular walking can also improve cardiovascular health, support muscle health and help maintain a healthy body weight.

The number of calories burned depends on factors such as body weight, walking speed, terrain and duration. A brisk walk generally uses more energy than a slow stroll. Walking uphill or adding short periods of faster walking can also make the workout more challenging. Another advantage is that walking can be incorporated into everyday life. Walking to nearby places, taking the stairs or going for an evening walk can increase overall daily movement without a complicated workout schedule.

Skipping For Weight Loss

Skipping is a high-intensity cardiovascular exercise that involves repeatedly jumping over a rope. Since it requires continuous movement from the legs, arms and core, it can provide a full-body workout while raising the heart rate quickly.

One of its biggest advantages is efficiency. A relatively short skipping session can provide a vigorous workout and burn substantial calories compared with many low-intensity activities. It can also improve coordination, balance, agility and cardiovascular fitness. However, skipping is not suitable for everyone. The repeated jumping places more impact on the ankles, knees and other joints. People who are new to exercise should start slowly and focus on proper technique.

Walking Vs Skipping: Which Burns More Calories?

In general, skipping burns more calories per minute than walking because it is a higher-intensity activity. This means a person may achieve a similar calorie expenditure in less time. However, calorie burn should not be the only consideration. Someone may be able to skip for 10 minutes but comfortably walk for 45 minutes. In that situation, the longer walking session may result in a similar or greater total calorie expenditure.

The best exercise for weight loss is therefore not necessarily the one that burns the most calories per minute. Consistency matters more. An activity that a person enjoys and can perform regularly is more likely to contribute to long-term weight management.

Which Is Better For Beginners?

Walking is generally the better starting point for people who are new to exercise, have low fitness levels or prefer low-impact activities. It allows intensity to be increased gradually by walking faster, covering longer distances or choosing routes with inclines.

Skipping may be introduced later as fitness and coordination improve. Beginners can start with short intervals, such as skipping for a few seconds followed by a rest, rather than attempting long continuous sessions. People with existing joint problems, pain or other health concerns should consider speaking with a healthcare professional before beginning a high-impact exercise such as skipping.

Can You Combine Walking And Skipping?

There is no need to choose only one. Combining both can create a varied exercise routine. For example, a person could walk regularly and include short skipping sessions several times a week, depending on their fitness level. Walking can provide additional movement on most days, while skipping can be used for shorter and more intense workouts.

If the goal is maximum calorie burn in a short period, skipping has an advantage because it is more intense. But walking may be the better choice for beginners, people who prefer low-impact exercise and those who want an activity they can easily maintain every day.

Lastly, neither exercise is automatically better for weight loss. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and consistency are all important for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.