Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, 57, has recently opened up about his weight-loss journey, revealing that he has lost around 15 kg since his appearance in Laapataa Ladies. Speaking on a podcast, Kishan said he has stopped consuming grains and is currently following a largely fruit-based diet, describing his approach as, "I am off food. I am on fruits." His transformation has once again brought attention to grain-free diets, with many people wondering whether removing staples such as rice, roti and bread can actually accelerate weight loss. While reducing grains may help some people lose weight, experts say the reason is more complicated than simply blaming carbohydrates.

Does Cutting Grains Cause Weight Loss?

According to Dr Nishant Raizada, HOD, Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, eliminating grains can lead to weight loss in some people, but that does not necessarily mean grains themselves are responsible for weight gain. "When people stop eating foods such as rice, roti and bread, their overall calorie intake may fall considerably. There is also an initial loss of glycogen and the water stored along with it. This can make the weighing scale drop quickly during the early stages of carbohydrate restriction," says Dr Raizada. This early change, however, should not automatically be interpreted as equivalent fat loss. The body stores carbohydrates in the form of glycogen, primarily in the muscles and liver. Glycogen is stored along with water, so reducing carbohydrate intake can cause some of that stored water to be lost. As a result, the first few days or weeks of a low-carbohydrate diet can sometimes produce a noticeable change on the weighing scale.

Water Weight And Fat Loss Are Not The Same

The distinction between losing water and losing body fat is important when evaluating any rapid weight-loss diet. According to Dr Raizada, approximately three grams of water can be associated with every gram of stored glycogen. Therefore, when carbohydrate intake falls sharply and glycogen stores are depleted, some of the initial weight reduction can come from water rather than body fat. Over the longer term, however, sustainable fat loss depends much more on overall calorie intake, diet quality, protein consumption, physical activity and whether a person can consistently follow the eating pattern. In other words, cutting rice or roti may reduce calories for one person, but it is not necessarily a requirement for losing fat.

Are All Grains Bad For Weight Loss?

Another common misconception is treating all grains as nutritionally identical. "Biscuits, refined-flour snacks and highly processed breakfast cereals cannot be compared with whole-wheat roti, oats and minimally processed millets," says Dr Raizada. Whole grains contain carbohydrates along with fibre, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. They can also contribute to fullness, particularly when eaten as part of a balanced meal. Research has also questioned the idea that whole grains automatically cause weight gain. A meta-analysis of randomised clinical trials found that increasing whole-grain consumption did not significantly increase body weight, BMI, waist circumference or fat mass. Therefore, removing every grain from the diet may be unnecessary for many people.

What Matters More: Rice Or The Overall Meal?

For Indians, this distinction is particularly relevant because rice, roti and other grain-based foods are part of everyday meals. The problem may not always be the carbohydrate itself but the portion size, frequency, preparation method and what accompanies it. For example, two rotis eaten with vegetables, dal and a protein source represent a very different meal from refined-flour snacks, sugary drinks or deep-fried foods. Similarly, a moderate serving of rice accompanied by vegetables, dal, curd or another protein source can fit into a weight-loss diet. Simply removing two rotis but replacing them with fried snacks, sweets, large quantities of nuts or other calorie-dense foods may not create the calorie deficit needed for fat loss.

What About A Fruit-Based Diet?

Ravi Kishan's comment that he is "on fruits" has also raised questions about whether fruits can form the foundation of a weight-loss diet. Fruits provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and naturally occurring sugars, and they can certainly be part of a healthy weight-loss plan. However, relying almost entirely on fruit can make it difficult to obtain adequate protein and other essential nutrients.

During weight loss, preserving muscle is particularly important. A diet that dramatically reduces calories or protein may cause the body to lose muscle along with fat. This is why a sustainable weight-loss plan generally needs a balance of protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats, vegetables and fruits rather than eliminating entire food groups without a medical reason.

Should You Stop Eating Rice And Roti To Lose Weight?

Some people may find that reducing grains helps them control portions or reduce their overall calorie intake. Others may find that completely eliminating them makes their diet restrictive and difficult to maintain. "The real target during weight loss should be excess body fat, particularly abdominal fat, while protecting muscle," says Dr Raizada. "A diet that gradually weakens you while making you lighter is not an ideal metabolic outcome." The quality of weight loss therefore matters just as much as the number on the weighing scale.

How To Lose Weight Without Giving Up Grains

For people who enjoy rice or roti, a more sustainable approach may involve:

Controlling portion sizes rather than completely eliminating grains Choosing whole grains and minimally processed options more often Adding adequate protein to meals Including plenty of vegetables and fibre-rich foods Limiting refined carbohydrates, sugary foods and ultra-processed snacks Staying physically active and incorporating strength training Getting adequate sleep Creating a moderate calorie deficit that can be maintained over time

The right approach can vary depending on a person's age, health conditions, activity levels, medications and nutritional requirements. Ravi Kishan's 15-kg weight loss may have been supported by significant dietary and lifestyle changes, but his approach should not automatically become a prescription for everyone. Cutting grains can reduce calorie intake and cause an initial drop in body weight, partly because of changes in glycogen and water stores. But long-term fat loss is determined by the overall calorie balance, diet quality, physical activity, protein intake and sustainability of the eating pattern. You do not necessarily need to give up rice, roti or other whole grains to lose weight. The smarter goal is to reduce excess body fat while preserving muscle and nutritional health. Ultimately, a successful diet is not the one that eliminates the most foods. It is the one that improves metabolic health and remains sustainable long after the initial kilograms and the headlines have disappeared.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.