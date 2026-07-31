Walking has long been a fundamental form of exercise, but over the years, different walking methods have evolved to maximise its benefits. Traditional walking has certainly remained popular, but newer methods have emerged to provide additional advantages. Nordic Walking and Japanese Interval Walking are two popular walking techniques that have gained popularity in recent years.

Nordic walking vs Japanese Interval walking

What is Nordic walking?

Nordic Walking originated in Finland in the 1930s as a training regimen for cross-country skiers. This technique involves walking with specially designed poles, similar to those used in skiing. It is a full-body fitness technique in which you walk briskly with poles to actively engage your upper body. Nordic Walking engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, arms, and shoulders, resulting in a full-body workout.

The main benefits of Nordic Walking include:

Increased caloric burn: Using poles can elevate calorie expenditure by as much as 20-46% compared to regular walking.

Using poles can elevate calorie expenditure by as much as 20-46% compared to regular walking. Low impact: It minimises strain on the joints while providing an effective workout, making it suitable for people of all fitness levels.

It minimises strain on the joints while providing an effective workout, making it suitable for people of all fitness levels. Improved posture and balance: The poles help with stability and promote proper walking posture.

What is Japanese Interval Walking?

Japanese Interval Walking, on the other hand, blends walking with short bursts of intense activity. This method incorporates walking at a brisk pace followed by intervals of faster walking or jogging. This pattern of alternating intensity helps boost cardiovascular fitness and overall stamina.

The benefits of Japanese Interval Walking include:

Enhanced cardiovascular health: The varied intensity can improve heart health more effectively than steady-state walking.

The varied intensity can improve heart health more effectively than steady-state walking. Efficiency in time: The interval structure means you can get a more effective workout in a shorter period.

The interval structure means you can get a more effective workout in a shorter period. Weight loss: Intervals often lead to greater calorie expenditure compared to moderate-intensity continuous exercise.

When weighing the effectiveness of both methods for weight loss and overall health, several factors come into play.

Nordic walking generally burns more calories than Japanese Interval Walking during a standard, flat-terrain session because it engages your entire upper body. By using specialised poles, Nordic Walking recruits up to 90% of your body's muscles, including your arms, shoulders, chest, and core, which can increase total energy expenditure by 20% to 40% compared to traditional walking.

However, intensity plays a crucial role. If Nordic walking is performed at a normal pace, Japanese Interval Walking might have the upper hand due to its high-intensity intervals, which can lead to an increased metabolic rate long after the workout is over.

Both methods contribute positively to physical health. Nordic Walking provides a more comprehensive workout due to its full-body engagement. It may be more suitable for individuals with joint issues or those new to exercise, while Japanese Interval walking can offer added cardiovascular benefits.

Which one should you choose?

Choose Nordic walking if: You want a low-impact, total-body conditioning workout that tones your upper body, improves your posture, and burns consistent energy without requiring intense bursts of speed.

You want a low-impact, total-body conditioning workout that tones your upper body, improves your posture, and burns consistent energy without requiring intense bursts of speed. Choose Japanese Interval Walking if: You want a highly efficient, 30-minute cardio workout that requires zero gear, builds explosive leg strength, and boosts your cardiovascular endurance (VO2 max) quickly.

In conclusion, both walking methods offer numerous benefits. Ultimately, the best choice depends on individual preferences, goals, and physical conditions.

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