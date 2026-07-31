Nearly 4 in 10 Indians may have fatty liver disease, which translates to 564 million people. Fatty liver disease cases have been increasing rapidly as fat is stored in the liver tissue. When fatty liver disease is in the first stage, it is highly reversible, but it needs to be treated promptly. Grade-1 fatty liver disease means that fat has penetrated healthy liver tissue, but it can be reversed under the right medical guidance and adherence to a strict dietary and lifestyle schedule. The main focus on reversing grade-1 fatty liver is dietary changes and weight management, as well as exercise, which could effectively repair the damage caused by excessive fat storage.

What Is Grade 1 Fatty Liver?

Grade-1 fatty liver refers to the accumulation of liver fat that could slow down normal liver function. Three grades of fatty liver can be diagnosed only when other medical tests are performed for routine health check-ups. This exact diagnostic situation is what forces people with a fatty liver to suffer while their treatment is even further delayed.

Fatty liver disease has a steep rise and can even be found in children due to the rise in environmental and lifestyle choices that increase their risk. Mainly, genetic inclination to develop fatty liver disease is a major reason behind children as young as 10 years old suffering from a fatty liver.

Can Grade 1 Fatty Liver Really Be Reversed?

Research published in Human Nutrition and Metabolism has highlighted that grade-1 fatty liver can be reversed. Mainly because the liver is a self-repairing organ that can even regenerate over time under the right nutritional conditions. Clinical evidence points to a reduction in liver fat when it is present in excess in liver tissue.

Early medical diagnosis and treatment are necessary to reverse grade-1 fatty liver effectively.

Why Diet Plays A Key Role In Fatty Liver Recovery

Dr. Ramesh Garg, Senior Director and HOD, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Shamilar Bagh, explains, " Grade 1 fatty liver is the earliest stage of fat accumulation in the liver and, in most cases, it may be reversible with the right lifestyle changes."

He adds, "The first goal is not to follow a crash diet but to lose about 5-7% of body weight over a few months, as this can significantly reduce liver fat."

Diet is the foundation for fatty liver disease, as it could enhance the liver's natural ability to repair itself. Research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine suggests that fatty liver needs the ideal conditions to recover. The specific diet that could benefit people who have grade-1 fatty liver and aid in its reversal should be personalised and highly curated based on a nutritionist's or dietician's expert advice.

Excess amounts of sugar intake tend to become a hindrance when they reach the liver in those with fatty liver disease. So, firstly, eliminating sugary beverages or added sugar intake is necessary if grade-1 fatty liver disease needs to be reversed.

Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, excess amounts of white rice, breakfast cereals with added sugar, and ultra-processed foods show the maximum negative impact on the accumulation of liver fat. But when it comes to making the exact changes in your Indian diet, then it needs to be individualised.

The 12-Week Indian Diet Strategy

Weeks 1-4: Cut Hidden Sugar and Refined Carbs

The first stage of making Indian dietary changes to reverse grade-1 fatty liver is eliminating hidden sugars and refined carbohydrates. As mentioned in the research published in Hepatology Communications, it highlights that hidden sugars and refined carbohydrates could hinder normal liver repair function.

This is why those who have been diagnosed with grade-1 fatty liver need to limit or slowly phase out or swap their cravings with healthier options.

For instance, those who want to indulge in cravings for sweets need to swap them for healthier options.

Dr Ramesh Garg says, "A practical 12-week Indian diet plan focuses on eating fresh, home-cooked meals. Start your day with protein-rich foods such as moong chilla, vegetable besan chilla, boiled eggs, sprouts, or plain curd."

Weeks 5-8: Increase Protein And Fibre Intake

Research published in the Nutrients journal points to increasing protein and fibre intake, as it needs to help the body build better conditions for liver repair. Dr Ramesh Garg highlights, "Avoid sugary drinks, packaged fruit juices, sweets, bakery products, fried snacks, processed foods, and excessive white rice or refined flour."

He adds, "Replace them with fruits, nuts in moderation, buttermilk, and plenty of water. Cooking in limited oil and avoiding alcohol are equally important."

For instance, foods that are protein-rich, such as paneer, tofu, eggs, fish, dal, and curd, should be in the diet for a person who is dealing with grade-1 fatty liver.

Foods such as vegetables, fruits, seeds, and whole grains should be in an ideal diet for someone who wants to reverse their grade-1 fatty liver.

Weeks 9-12: Build A Liver-Friendly Plate

Research published in the Human Nutrition and Metabolism mentions that the ideal plate of a balanced and healthy diet needs exact measurement. The ideal Indian plate should be half vegetables, a quarter of protein, and a quarter of whole grains.

For instance, consuming nutritious foods such as besan chilla, oats ka upma, or vegetable poha could prove useful for breakfast. For lunch, you could consume a combination of roti, dal, sabzi, and salad. And for dinner, you could consume grilled fish or paneer with vegetables for a liver-friendly food combination.

10 Best Foods To Reduce Liver Fat

Research published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research pinpoints that foods that could reduce liver fat and are beneficial for facilitating the liver to repair itself are:

1. Coffee

2. Oats

3. Fatty fish

4. Lentils

5. Leafy greens

6. Nuts

7. Olive oil

8. Fruits

9. Millets

10. Yogurt

These foods could reduce liver fat when their quantities are measured, and they could only benefit those who are struggling with the side effects of grade-1 fatty liver.

The Lifestyle Habits That Speed Up Fatty Liver Reversal

Dr Ramesh Garg highlights, "Along with diet, aim for at least 150 minutes of brisk walking or other moderate exercise every week, along with strength training two to three times weekly. Good sleep (7-8 hours) and stress management also support liver recovery." Research published in the Scientific Reports suggests that fatty liver treatment is necessary for those with grade-1 fatty liver disease. And to boost your liver health, focusing on diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management is necessary.

How Much Weight Loss Is Needed To Improve Fatty Liver?

Research published in the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism highlights that grade-1 fatty liver could benefit from 5 to 10% of body weight.

For fatty liver reversal, a reduction of about 5-10% weight loss is important, as liver fat needs to be reduced for the organ to start repairing itself.

Signs Your Fatty Liver May Be Improving

Dr Ramesh Garg: "During these 12 weeks, it is important to monitor weight, waist circumference, blood sugar, cholesterol, and liver function if advised by your doctor."

He also adds, "Fatty liver is often linked with obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, so managing these conditions is essential."

Note: Only a liver ultrasound could be used to actually assess how much your grade-1 liver has actually reversed.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor's visit is necessary when you have been diagnosed with grade-1 fatty liver, but these signs point to actual liver function issues:

Persistent abdominal discomfort is a sign that your liver needs attention.

Elevated liver enzymes are a tell-tale sign that your liver needs a close medical analysis.

Diabetes, obesity, and high triglycerides are reasons that warrant a doctor's visit.

Dr Ramesh Garg notes, "Remember, there is no magic food or supplement that can cure fatty liver. A balanced Indian diet, regular physical activity, and sustained weight loss remain the most effective and scientifically proven way to reverse Grade 1 fatty liver and prevent it from progressing to more serious liver disease."

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

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