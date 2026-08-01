The liver is one of the most important organs in our body, responsible for detoxification, metabolism, and energy production. It works every single day to keep the body functioning, but liver health is often overlooked until problems arise.

With unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles becoming increasingly common, fatty liver disease has emerged as a major health concern worldwide. The good news? With the right food, lifestyle changes, and consistency, it can recover beautifully.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently highlighted that fatty liver is more widespread than many people realise, claiming that one in four Indians may have the condition without knowing it. She noted that many people do not undergo specialised tests such as FibroScan, which can help detect fatty liver.

According to her, symptoms such as floating stools or difficulty digesting fats like ghee may be a sign that you should check for liver health.

She emphasised that fatty liver is not limited to skinny or overweight individuals. “Even if you're skinny or overweight, fatty liver can occur,” she said, adding that even advanced stages of the condition can often be reversed with consistent dietary and lifestyle changes under medical guidance.

Chowdhary suggested taking milk thistle, an herb commonly available as a supplement or tea. “You have three drops in the night. Beautiful. Or if you don't want to have supplements, milk thistle tea is available as well,” she said.

Cutting On Fruits

Discussing diet, she advised people with fatty liver to cut back on excessive fruit consumption, especially large portions in one sitting. She explained that fructose is processed by the liver directly, and consuming too much may not be beneficial for those with fatty liver. Instead, she recommended eating balanced meals with controlled carbohydrate intake.

Dark Chocolates Over Fruits

Interestingly, Chowdhary said she would choose 30-40 grams of good-quality dark chocolate over a large serving of fruit for someone with fatty liver.

For those who enjoy fruits like mangoes, she suggested pairing them with a handful of nuts or eating nuts beforehand to help create a more balanced meal.

Green Juices

She recommended green juices, while advising to avoid the use of raw spinach or kale because of their high oxalate content. Instead, she suggested preparing juices with cucumber, celery, mint leaves, ginger, lemon, and a pinch of Celtic salt.

Ending her advice, the nutritionist stressed that while it is important to include these dietary changes, one of her key recommendations will be to have dinner early to support overall liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.