Feeling hungry does not always mean your body needs food. Hunger pangs can come in different forms and understanding the reason behind it can help us make better food choices, says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Physical hunger is the body's way of asking for nourishment, while emotional hunger may make us reach for food when we need comfort.

Habit hunger can make us eat at a fixed time even when we are not hungry, while social hunger can appear when we are eating with friends or family, she adds.

Knowing the type of hunger we feel can help us understand what we really need at that moment. On Instagram, Agarwal explained, "Not every hunger deserves food. And sometimes what feels like hunger isn't hunger at all. Well, there is something called physical hunger, here, your body is genuinely hungry and craving food. There is something called emotional hunger. When sadness, stress and even celebration make you crave for food."

"There is also something called habit hunger. That 4 pm, 'Oh, I need something to munch on' feeling even when you're not hungry. Social hunger. That one friend ordering for dessert turns into the whole table ordering for dessert. Boredom hunger happens when your brain needs entertainment, not nourishment."

According to the Center for Nutritional Psychology, ghrelin is a hormone primarily made in the stomach. It tells the brain when it is time to eat. Its levels usually rise before a meal, which can make you feel hungry and fall after you finish eating and feel full.

The hormone does more than control hunger. It can also affect how the body uses energy, sleep, mood and the desire to eat certain foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.