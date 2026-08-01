Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths across the world. It is also one of the cancers where early detection can make a life-changing difference. Unfortunately, many people do not get screened because they believe they are not at risk or think screening is only necessary after symptoms appear. These myths often delay diagnosis until the disease has already reached an advanced stage. According to experts, lung cancer usually develops silently, with few or no warning signs in its early stages. By the time symptoms appear, the condition reaches advanced stages and treatment becomes difficult.

Dr Abhishek Yadav, Director, Medical Oncology: Yashoda Medicity said, "This is the tragedy of lung cancer: it's largely a silent disease in its early stages, and by the time symptoms like persistent cough, chest pain, or unexplained weight loss show up, treatment options are far more limited and survival rates drop significantly." Doctors stress that lung cancer screening is not meant for everyone, but it can be highly beneficial for people who fall into high-risk groups. Dr Ronak Jain, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Paras Health Udaipur said, "Lung cancer screening with Low-Dose CT (LDCT) is recommended for people who are at high risk, particularly those aged 50 years and above with a significant smoking history, including former smokers who have quit within the last 15 years."

Here are some of the biggest myths about lung cancer screening and the facts behind them.

Myth 1: Lung cancer screening is for everyone

This is one of the biggest misconceptions. Screening is recommended only for people who have a higher risk of developing lung cancer. According to Dr Yadav, Director, adults aged 50 to 80 who currently smoke or have smoked in the past, with at least a 20 pack-year smoking history, should discuss annual screening with their doctor. A pack-year means smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

Myth 2: You should get screened only if you have symptoms

Many people wait until they develop a persistent cough, chest pain, coughing up blood, or weight loss before seeing a doctor. However, lung cancer often does not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Dr Yadav explains that by the time symptoms appear, the disease may already be in Stage III or Stage IV, making treatment more challenging. Screening helps detect cancer before symptoms develop, when treatment is usually more effective.

Myth 3: A lung cancer diagnosis always means there is no hope

A diagnosis of lung cancer is not automatically a death sentence. Experts say this belief is outdated. When lung cancer is detected early through low-dose CT screening, it can often be treated successfully. In some cases, surgery alone may be enough, without the need for chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival rates and reduce the need for complex treatments.

Myth 4: A chest X-ray is enough for lung cancer screening

Many people believe a routine chest X-ray can detect lung cancer early, but this is not true. Dr Jain says that Low-Dose CT (LDCT) scans are much better at finding small lung cancers at an early stage. Chest X-rays may miss tiny tumours that an LDCT scan can detect. This is why doctors recommend LDCT instead of chest X-rays for people who qualify for screening.

Myth 5: Only current smokers need screening

Smoking remains the biggest risk factor for lung cancer, but former smokers may also benefit from screening. According to Dr Jain, people aged 50 years and above who have a significant smoking history, including those who quit within the last 15 years, may still be at high risk. In addition, people with long-term exposure to second-hand smoke, heavy air pollution, or harmful substances such as asbestos should speak with a specialist about their individual risk.

Myth 6: Screening prevents lung cancer

Screening does not stop lung cancer from developing. Its aim is to detect the disease early when treatment is more likely to be successful. It should also be seen as part of an overall strategy to reduce lung cancer risk. Quitting smoking, avoiding tobacco exposure, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and following medical advice remain the most effective ways to lower the risk of lung cancer.

Myth 7: Everyone with a smoking history should get screened

Even among smokers, screening is not suitable for every individual. Doctors consider factors such as age, overall health, smoking history, and whether a person is fit enough to receive treatment if cancer is found. Dr Yadav notes that people with serious health conditions that significantly limit life expectancy or those who would not choose treatment if cancer is detected may not benefit from screening. A doctor's evaluation is essential before making this decision. "The value of screening lies in enabling timely action, not just a diagnosis," said Dr Yadav.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.