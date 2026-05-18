Breast Cancer To Lung Cancer: The 7 Most Common Cancers Among Women In The World

Cancer is one of the leading health concerns for women across the world. It happens when cells in the body grow in an uncontrolled way and may spread to other parts of the body. Some cancers affect women more often because of biological factors, age, lifestyle habits, environmental exposure, and family history. Early detection, regular screening, healthy eating, exercise, and avoiding tobacco can reduce the risk of many cancers and improve treatment outcomes. Knowing about the most common types can help women understand warning signs and encourage timely medical care. Awareness also plays a major role because many cancers can be treated more successfully when detected at an early stage.

Women of all ages should pay attention to changes in their bodies and not ignore symptoms that continue for a long time. While not every symptom means cancer, regular health check-ups can help identify problems earlier. Different cancers show different signs, such as unusual lumps, changes in weight, long-lasting pain, or unusual bleeding. Here are some of the most common cancers affecting women around the world.

Most Common Cancers Among Women

1. Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally. It develops when cells in the breast begin to grow abnormally. Although it can affect men, it is far more common in women. Risk factors include age, family history, obesity, hormonal changes, and alcohol consumption. Common symptoms include a lump in the breast, changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or pain. Regular breast examinations and mammograms help detect the disease early. Early diagnosis often improves treatment success and survival rates.

2. Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is another major cancer affecting women and remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. Smoking is the biggest risk factor, but non-smokers can also develop lung cancer due to air pollution, second-hand smoke, or exposure to harmful chemicals. Symptoms may include a long-lasting cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and repeated lung infections. Because symptoms often show up later, the disease may be diagnosed at an advanced stage. Avoiding tobacco and reducing exposure to pollutants can help lower the risk.

3. Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum and is becoming more common. It may develop from small growths called polyps that slowly become cancerous over time. Signs include changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, stomach discomfort, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Factors such as low physical activity, obesity, smoking, high intake of processed foods, and family history can increase the risk. Screening tests are important because they can help detect the problem before symptoms appear.

4. Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. It is strongly linked to infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). In many countries, vaccination and screening programs have helped reduce cases. Women may notice unusual vaginal bleeding, pain during intercourse, pelvic pain, or abnormal discharge. Regular screening tests and HPV vaccination are important preventive measures. Detecting cervical changes early can help prevent the disease.

5. Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid cancer affects the thyroid gland located in the front of the neck. Women are more likely to develop this cancer than men, although the exact reason is not fully understood. Symptoms can include a lump in the neck, difficulty swallowing, voice changes, or swelling around the throat area. Many cases grow slowly and respond well to treatment when diagnosed early. Regular medical evaluation of unusual neck lumps is important for early detection.

6. Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer begins in the ovaries and is often called a "silent disease" because early symptoms may be mild or unclear. Many women mistake these signs for common digestive problems. Symptoms may include bloating, stomach pain, feeling full quickly, frequent urination, and changes in appetite. Family history and inherited genetic factors can increase risk. Since early detection is difficult, women should pay attention to persistent symptoms and seek medical advice when needed.

7. Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer starts in the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. It is more common in older women, especially after menopause. Obesity, hormone imbalance, diabetes, and family history may raise the risk. The most common warning sign is unusual vaginal bleeding, especially after menopause. Pelvic pain and changes in discharge may also happen. Since symptoms appear early, many cases are diagnosed before the cancer spreads, improving treatment outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.