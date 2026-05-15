Anti-Inflammatory Foods And Drinks: Are They Really Effective?

You may have heard that inflammation is a common cause of various health issues. Inflammation is a natural response of the body's immune system to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. While acute inflammation is a normal part of the healing process, chronic inflammation can increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Chronic inflammation occurs when the body's immune response persists for an extended period, often due to unresolved issues, such as continuous exposure to irritants or autoimmune conditions. This prolonged state of inflammation can lead to numerous health problems, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and even cancer.

Given that inflammation is a widespread concern today, anti-inflammatory diets have gained popularity as a potential strategy for managing inflammation naturally. But are they truly effective?

Are anti-inflammatory foods and drinks really helpful?

An anti-inflammatory diet is designed to reduce chronic inflammation in the body. It typically includes foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, fibre, and other nutrients. Such a diet can help lower inflammatory marker levels in the body and may help manage or prevent conditions related to chronic inflammation.

While they are not instant cures or total replacements for prescription medical treatments, an anti-inflammatory diet targets the biological pathways that trigger inflammation and acts as an important defence tool.

Basics of an anti-inflammatory diet

An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on eating nutrient-dense, whole foods that reduce chronic inflammation while eliminating processed foods that trigger the body's immune response. It is a long-term lifestyle approach rather than a restrictive weight-loss plan.

1. Foods to include:

Fruits and vegetables: Especially berries, leafy greens, and peppers, which are high in antioxidants

Especially berries, leafy greens, and peppers, which are high in antioxidants Healthy fats: Sources like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fatty fish (rich in omega-3 fatty acids)

Sources like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fatty fish (rich in omega-3 fatty acids) Whole grains: Such as brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal

Such as brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal Legumes: Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are good sources of protein and fibre

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are good sources of protein and fibre Herbs and spices: Turmeric, cinnamon, garlic and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory properties

2. Foods to avoid

Processed foods are high in refined sugars and unhealthy fats

Red and processed meats are linked to inflammation when consumed in excess

Sugar and sugary beverages can increase inflammatory markers in the body

Trans fats found in some fried and commercially baked products can also trigger inflammation

When to see a doctor

While diet can play a significant role in managing inflammation, it is often one part of a comprehensive approach that includes lifestyle factors such as regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress management.

Diet must be paired with regular physical exercise, managing high daily stress levels, and getting deep sleep to thoroughly lower chronic inflammation.

If you experience persistent inflammation-related symptoms such as constant pain, fatigue, or swelling, or you have conditions linked to chronic inflammation, it is best to consult a doctor. They can provide personalised advice, conduct necessary tests, and help develop a suitable treatment plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.