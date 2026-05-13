Bloating, Acne And Fatigue? Expert Lists Hidden Signs Of Chronic Inflammation

Feeling tired all the time? Constantly bloated? Dealing with acne, puffiness, or random body aches, even when everything seems “normal”? Many people brush these symptoms off as part of a busy lifestyle. But sometimes, the body may be trying to signal something deeper – inflammation.

Inflammation is not always obvious. While short-term inflammation helps the body heal, chronic inflammation can quietly affect overall health over time. It may show up through small everyday symptoms that people often ignore or normalise.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about this in an Instagram post. She shares some common signs that the body may be inflamed.

According to her, these symptoms can sometimes be linked to chronic inflammation in the body:

Bloating

Fatigue

Acne

Hair fall

Body pain

Brain fog

Puffiness

The nutritionist also makes an important point – inflammation is not caused by just one food or one bad habit. It is usually connected to multiple lifestyle factors working together.

As she explains, “Your sleep, stress, gut health, movement and daily eating habits all play a role.”

That means fixing inflammation is also about improving daily routines little by little, instead of looking for quick detoxes or miracle solutions.

Simple Habits That May Help

Lovneet Batra's post focuses on realistic habits that support the body naturally:

1. Eat More Omega-3 Rich Foods

Foods rich in omega-3 fats may help support the body's natural anti-inflammatory response. This includes foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and fatty fish.

2. Add More Colour To Your Plate

Colourful vegetables contain antioxidants and plant compounds that help support overall health and reduce oxidative stress.

3. Don't Ignore Fibre

Fibre supports gut health, and gut health plays a major role in inflammation levels. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables and seeds can all help.

4. Include Fermented Foods

Foods like curd, kefir and homemade pickles may support healthy gut bacteria, which are closely connected to inflammation and immunity.

5. Prioritise Sleep And Movement

Poor sleep and constant stress can increase inflammation over time. Regular movement and proper rest help the body recover and regulate itself better.

You do not need extreme diets or expensive powders. Small, consistent habits often make the biggest difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.