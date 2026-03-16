Ed Sheeran's Wife, Cherry Seaborn, Had Cancer During Pregnancy: Why Regular Health Screenings Matter

Imagine being at a high point in your career and awaiting your second child's birth, only to be told your partner has a tumour that cannot be operated on until the baby is born. This was Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's experience in 2022. Cherry later had a successful surgery and recovered. Their story highlights that health issues can occur at any time. For people in India, where the burden of female-centric cancers is rising at an alarming rate, this story is a wake-up call.

In a country where awareness and access to healthcare can be limited, the need for early detection and support for women facing such challenges has never been more critical. Initiatives aimed at educating the public and improving medical facilities are essential steps towards combating this growing issue.

The 'Double Burden': Cancer During Pregnancy

Cancer during pregnancy is rare, but as maternal age rises globally, it is becoming a more frequent clinical challenge. In Cherry Seaborn's case, the tumour was discovered in her arm during her sixth month. Medical professionals were faced with a difficult choice: risk the baby with immediate surgery or wait.

In India, people face a similar double burden. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), breast and cervical cancers are the most common among Indian women, often diagnosed at advanced stages. When these overlap with pregnancy, the emotional and physical toll is catastrophic.

Why Indian Women Often Skip Screenings

"I'll go next month," or "I feel fine; why do I need a test?" are phrases all too common in Indian households. Here are the reasons why:

The 'Carer' Syndrome : A recent report highlights that 72% of Indian women delay gynaecological visits because they prioritise family health over their own.

: A recent report highlights that 72% of Indian women delay gynaecological visits because they prioritise family health over their own. The Fear Factor : Nearly 54% of women avoid screenings due to fear of the diagnosis or discomfort during the procedure.

: Nearly 54% of women avoid screenings due to fear of the diagnosis or discomfort during the procedure. The 'Silent' Nature of Tumours: Many tumours, like the one Seaborn had or the internal fibroids common in Indian women, show no symptoms until they are large enough to interfere with bodily functions.

Also Read: 80,000 Cervical Cancer Deaths A Year, Budget 2026-27 Must Boost Cancer Care Funding: AIIMS Expert To NDTV

Cancer Is A Growing Crisis

While Ed Sheeran's story comes from the UK, the data in India is even more sobering. As the rates at which people are dealing with different types of cancer are increasing, here are the numbers that signal making your annual health screenings a priority:

Breast Cancer : According to the Global Oncology jounral, breast cancer is the leading cancer among Indian women, accounting for 27% of all cases.

: According to the Global Oncology jounral, breast cancer is the leading cancer among Indian women, accounting for 27% of all cases. Cervical Cancer : India accounts for nearly one-fifth of global cervical cancer deaths, primarily because of a lack of early screening.

: India accounts for nearly one-fifth of global cervical cancer deaths, primarily because of a lack of early screening. Maternal Health: The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reveals that while institutional births have increased, comprehensive antenatal check-ups (ANC), which should include breast and abdominal examinations, remain non-universal.

The Essential Screening Checklist For Indian Women

Early detection doesn't just save lives; it saves families from the spiralling fear that Ed Sheeran described. Here is what you should prioritise according to your age group:

Women aged 21 to 30 are recommended to have a Pap smear for cervical cancer screening every three years.

For those between 30 and 45 years old, it is advised to undergo an HPV test every five years along with an annual clinical breast exam.

Women aged 40 and above should have a mammogram for breast cancer screening either annually or biannually.

During pregnancy, comprehensive neo-natal care including haemoglobin tests, blood pressure monitoring, and ultrasound scans is recommended, with at least four visits as per Maternal Health guidelines.

Also Read: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Factors Increasing Your Risk And How To Minimise Them

Takeaway: Don't Wait For A Symptom

Cherry Seaborn's recovery is a testament to the power of medical intervention, but it started with a diagnosis. In India, where Indians have flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, the infrastructure for early screening is more accessible than ever.

As Ed Sheeran noted, a health crisis makes everything else from lawsuits, career stress, to even global fame feel insignificant. Don't let a dark period be your teacher. Let regular screenings be your shield.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.