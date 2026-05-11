New Swab Test Could Detect Tuberculosis In Under 1 Hour

A new non-invasive tongue swab test for tuberculosis (TB) could mark a major breakthrough in the global fight against one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. Researchers evaluating the portable molecular diagnostic tool say the test can accurately detect tuberculosis in under one hour without requiring sputum samples, a major limitation in current TB diagnosis. The innovation comes at a critical time.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis continues to kill more than one million people every year and remains the leading infectious killer globally after briefly being overtaken by Covid-19 during the pandemic. Despite being preventable and curable, millions of TB cases still go undiagnosed annually because many patients cannot produce sputum samples required for conventional testing.

The newly evaluated test uses a simple tongue swab instead of mucus collected from deep inside the lungs. Researchers say this could dramatically expand TB screening in community clinics, rural health centres and low-resource settings where access to laboratory infrastructure remains limited.

Health experts believe the technology may especially benefit children, elderly patients, people living with HIV and asymptomatic individuals who often struggle to produce sputum samples for testing.

How Does The New TB Test Work?

The new diagnostic approach uses a tongue swab to collect samples from the surface of the tongue rather than requiring patients to cough up sputum. The sample is then analysed using a portable near-point-of-care molecular testing device capable of detecting Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB.

According to findings highlighted in recent studies and WHO guidance, the device can produce results in less than one hour and does not require sophisticated laboratory infrastructure.

Researchers involved in the international evaluation said the test demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy across multiple countries in Africa and Asia. The study reportedly involved nearly 1,400 patients with TB symptoms and found that the swab-based method met WHO performance targets for rapid TB detection.

The portable device can also run on battery power, making it suitable for decentralised healthcare settings and remote regions where laboratory access remains poor.

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Why Is This Development Important?

Traditional TB diagnosis relies heavily on sputum collection, which can be difficult, unpleasant and sometimes impossible for many patients. According to researchers, around 25% to 40% of symptomatic TB patients struggle to provide adequate sputum samples. The challenge is even greater in children and asymptomatic individuals.

This diagnostic gap contributes to delayed treatment and continued transmission of the disease. WHO recently issued new recommendations supporting the use of tongue swabs and near-point-of-care molecular tests to improve TB diagnosis worldwide. The organisation described the technology as a potentially "transformative" tool that could bring faster and more affordable TB testing closer to communities.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, said the new tools could help "save lives, curb transmission and reduce costs" by expanding access to rapid diagnosis.

Faster Diagnosis Could Reduce TB Transmission

Experts say rapid diagnosis is critical because untreated tuberculosis can spread through the air when infected individuals cough, sneeze or speak. The new swab-based system may help reduce delays that often occur when patients must travel long distances to central laboratories for testing. According to researchers quoted in international reports, the device costs significantly less than many traditional molecular diagnostic systems and can be used by minimally trained healthcare workers.

The test could also strengthen mass community screening efforts in countries with high TB burdens such as India, Indonesia and South Africa. In India, where TB remains a major public health concern, local authorities are already exploring pilot projects involving tongue swab testing. Mumbai's civic body, for instance, has reportedly considered evaluating the technology following WHO's latest recommendations.

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WHO Pushes For Wider Adoption

In March 2026, WHO formally recommended a new class of near-point-of-care molecular tests and tongue swab specimens as part of updated global TB diagnostic guidelines. The organisation noted that easier sample collection methods could help close persistent diagnostic gaps worldwide.

WHO also published a dedicated implementation toolkit this month in collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership to help countries integrate swab-based TB testing into public health systems.

Public health experts say such technologies could play an important role in achieving WHO's End TB Strategy targets, particularly in low-resource regions where diagnostic access remains a major barrier.

The development of a fast, non-invasive tongue swab test for tuberculosis could significantly change how the disease is diagnosed worldwide. By eliminating the need for sputum collection and reducing dependence on laboratory infrastructure, the technology may allow earlier diagnosis, faster treatment and improved disease control.

While experts caution that wider rollout, affordability and real-world implementation studies are still needed, WHO's endorsement of swab-based testing signals growing confidence in its potential to strengthen global TB detection efforts.

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