Persistent Cough Isn't Always A Cold: Early Tuberculosis Signs People Ignore

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24, every year. The day aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis, and its health, social, and economic impact. Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacteria and it usually affects the lungs. The infection usually spreads through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit. A person needs to inhale only a few germs to become infected. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each day a total of 1.23 million people died from TB in 2024. Globally, TB is the world's leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and among the top 10 causes of death.

While TB is preventable and curable, most people die of the condition due to delayed diagnosis, lack of access to quality treatment, and drug resistance. If TB is diagnosed early, it can be cured completely. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi, said, "In my clinical practice as a pulmonologist, one of the most common symptoms I encounter is a persistent cough. Many patients assume it is simply a lingering cold, seasonal allergy, or irritation caused by pollution."

Persistent Cough and TB

Dr Kumar added, "While that may often be the case, a cough that lasts longer than two weeks should never be ignored. In a country like India, where Tuberculosis continues to be prevalent, a persistent cough is one of the earliest signs that requires careful medical evaluation."

While a persistent cough needs medical evaluation, it is also important to understand that not every prolonged cough is due to tuberculosis. Several other medical conditions can cause chronic coughing.

Other Causes Of Persistent Cough

One common cause is post-viral cough, which may persist for weeks even after a respiratory infection has resolved.

Allergic airway disease is another frequent trigger, particularly in individuals exposed to dust, pollution, or seasonal allergens.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can also lead to persistent coughing when stomach acid irritates the throat and airway.

In addition, chronic sinusitis may cause post-nasal drip, which leads to continuous throat irritation and coughing.

Other Signs Of Tuberculosis

Some of the common signs of TB are:

Cough

Coughing up blood or mucous

Chest pain

Pain with breathing or coughing

Fever

Chills

Night sweats

Weight loss

Not wanting to eat

Tiredness

Not feeling well in general

The infection can spread from the lungs to other parts of the body and it is known as extrapulmonary tuberculosis. Depending on the part of the body that's infected, symptoms can vary. Some of the symptoms are:

Fever

Chills

Night sweats

Weight loss

Not wanting to eat

Tiredness

Not feeling well in general

Pain near the site of infection

Sites Of TB Infection Other Than Lungs

Common sites of active TB disease outside the lungs, according to Cleveland Clinic, include:

Kidneys

Liver

Fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord

Heart muscles

Genitals

Lymph nodes

Bones and joints

Skin

Walls of blood vessels

Voice box, also called larynx

Treating Tuberculosis

Dr Kumar said, "In my experience, many individuals try to manage these symptoms with over-the-counter cough syrups or antibiotics without consulting a doctor, which unfortunately delays diagnosis.

"My advice is simple: if a cough lasts longer than two weeks, it is important to seek medical evaluation. Identifying the cause early, whether it is post-viral cough, allergy, GERD, sinusitis, or Tuberculosis, can ensure timely treatment and better health outcomes."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.