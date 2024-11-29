Can Having Enlarged Lymph Nodes Be A Sign Of Cancer? Expert Explains

Enlarged lymph nodes can be a sign for various health issues including cancer

Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped structures scattered throughout the body, forming part of the lymphatic system. They act as filters, trapping pathogens, abnormal cells, and debris while housing immune cells to fight infections. Enlarged lymph nodes, or lymphadenopathy, occur when these nodes swell due to an immune response to infections, inflammation, or other stimuli. Enlarged lymph nodes can sometimes indicate an underlying disease, depending on their location, size, and associated symptoms. Read on as we discuss whether or not enlarged lymph nodes can be a sign of cancer.

Common causes for enlarged lymph nodes include infections like colds, flu, and strep throat, localised infections such as an abscess, or systemic illnesses like mononucleosis, tuberculosis, or HIV. Autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus can also cause swelling. In some cases, allergic reactions or medications may contribute.

Dr Aditi Agarwal, Associate Director of Radiation Oncology at Max Hospital Saket helps us understand what enlarged lymph nodes indicate and whether or not they can be linked to cancer. “Enlarged lymph nodes are usually, more commonly a sign of some kind of underline infection. It can be present in many other conditions as well. However, cancer can be associated with enlarged lymph nodes also. So. enlarged lymph nodes need to be evaluated if they do not respond to usual therapy for infection. Then the patient has to be examined to understand what's going on.”

Enlarged lymph nodes can be a sign of cancer, although not all swollen nodes are cancerous. When cancer involves lymph nodes, it may occur in two primary ways: primary lymphatic cancers, such as lymphomas, and secondary cancers, where cancer from another part of the body spreads to the lymph nodes (metastasis).

Dr. Agarwal expands on what steps need to be taken to identify the nature of the enlargement in the lymph nodes. She explains, “Usually the first step is examination by a doctor. If there is an associated infection, for example, in mouth or throat infection—can cause neck lymph nodes to be enlarged and usually a course of antibiotics and some supportive treatment is given. And if it is infected it usually responds to the treatment. If the lymph nodes persist inspite of the infection being treated then we need to see why they are enlarged. Sometimes, we do a test called FNAC from them which tells us what is the nature of those lymph nodes.”

Persistent swelling of lymph nodes without an identifiable cause warrant medical attention. Diagnosis typically involves:

A doctor evaluates the size, location, texture, and associated symptoms.

Ultrasound, CT scans, or PET scans may help visualise the lymph nodes and surrounding areas.

Blood tests that can help rule out infections or immune conditions.

A fine-needle aspiration or surgical biopsy is used to confirm the presence of cancer cells.

If cancer is detected in lymph nodes, the prognosis depends on factors like the type and stage of cancer, the extent of lymph node involvement, and overall health. Early detection is crucial, as it often allows for more effective treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy.

While not all enlarged lymph nodes are cancerous, persistent or unexplained swelling should not be ignored. A timely evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and guide appropriate treatment.

