Doctor Explains Why Women In Their 20s Ignore Early Symptoms Of Cancer

Many women in their 20s tend to ignore the early symptoms of cancer, which is increasingly concerning as more young women are being diagnosed with the disease.

There are numerous reasons for this oversight, the most significant being the misconception that cancer primarily affects older individuals, leading many young women to believe, "It can't happen to me." This mindset often results in delays in seeking medical advice for symptoms like a breast lump or prolonged vaginal bleeding.

Cancer symptoms can sometimes be non-specific and may overlap with benign conditions. Symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, or irregular periods can be mistakenly attributed to non-cancerous causes, prolonging the time before a proper diagnosis is made. In many cases, especially in India, individuals have a high pain tolerance and may continue their daily routines despite experiencing symptoms, such as discomfort or pain, often managing them with over-the-counter painkillers.

Symptoms like abdominal discomfort or changes in bowel habits may be present at mild levels for extended periods, leading individuals to perceive them as normal. Additionally, the subconscious fear of a cancer diagnosis can prevent timely action. Sometimes, these symptoms are attributed to benign causes such as infections or gastritis, resulting in delays in referrals or treatment.

Modern young women frequently prioritise their careers over their health, causing regular health checks to take a backseat. A lack of health insurance may also deter some from getting tests done, leading to a "wait and watch" approach, especially among those from lower-income backgrounds.

Another critical issue is the lack of awareness regarding the warning signs of cancer. Many young women do not recognise the significance of symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent bloating, post-coital bleeding, or the presence of a lump. Raising awareness about these red flags can encourage them to seek medical attention sooner.

The longstanding cultural habit of prioritising family or career often results in women delaying medical consultations. It is essential to inform all young women that cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age, and that the rates of breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer are rising among younger populations. Therefore, there is an urgent need to increase awareness to motivate them to seek early medical advice.

Young women in their 20s should be advised that any persistent change in their bodies, such as a lump, abnormal bleeding, or unexplained weight loss, should never be ignored. They need to become proactive in reporting unusual symptoms. Education on breast self-examination and the importance of annual clinical examinations by a doctor should be emphasised. Young women must understand that age alone will not protect them, but gaining awareness about cancer symptoms and their causes can significantly empower them to take charge of their health.

(Dr Jyoti Wadhwa, Principal Lead of Medical and Precision Oncology, Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, Delhi)

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