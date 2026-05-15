Madhya Pradesh Partners With Hyderabad Firm For Cervical Cancer Screening Drive

The Madhya Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based private firm to strengthen cervical cancer screening and management in the state under the National Program for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

As part of the agreement, a pilot project will be rolled out in Rewa district.

Around 10,000 women aged between 25 to 65 years will undergo Human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA-based cervical cancer screening, a senior health official told IANS on Thursday.

HPV DNA testing detects high-risk infections early, which is crucial since cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths among women in India, largely due to late diagnosis in rural areas.

The National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh will lead on-ground implementation.

It will select and train frontline workers including Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Staff Nurses, Community Health Officers, and ASHA workers.

"These cadres will handle community mobilisation, sample collection, counselling, and follow-up at the village and sub-centre level," the official said.

The Hyderabad-based private firm will provide specialised technical support across the screening and treatment pathway.

The organisation will develop training materials and standardised clinical guidelines for the state.

To build long-term capacity, the Hyderabad -based private firm will conduct "Train-the-Trainer" programmes to create a pool of "Master Trainers" in Madhya Pradesh.

These master trainers will then train district and block-level staff.

The partnership also includes monitoring, research, quality assurance, data management, and referral linkages for women who test positive.

Treatment pathways will be streamlined to ensure timely care and tracking of detected cases.

Officials said the Rewa pilot will serve as a model for scaling up HPV DNA-based screening to other districts.

Data from the project will help refine state strategies for cervical cancer elimination in line with World Health Organisation targets.

A senior NHM official said the collaboration will "bridge critical gaps in skills, technology, and community outreach", making screening more accessible in remote villages.

The state aims to integrate cancer screening into primary healthcare so women who miss routine check-ups are reached.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)