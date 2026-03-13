Period Blood May Hold Clues To Early Risks Of Diabetes, Cancer: Study

Period blood is not just a mere waste, it holds clues to several diseases. There have been recent studies which reveal how period blood can be a valuable source for early detection of serious health risks like diabetes and cancer. These studies highlighted its rich biomarkers, offering a non-invasive way to monitor women's health. Christine Metz, a reproductive biologist with the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, according to a report in BBC, said, "You can use (menstrual blood) to look for any conditions that affect the uterus - and there are many." She added, "Menstrual effluent has a lot of value for understanding uterine health, which we don't have ways of accessing otherwise."

Period Blood and Diabetes Detection

A study, published in the journal BMJ Sexual and Reproductive Health, found "strong concordance in HbA1c levels between menstrual and systemic blood." The study involved 172 reproductive-age women, of which 57.6% were healthy and 42.4% with type 1 or 2 diabetes. It found that there were significant differences in mean HbA1c values in menstrual and systemic blood across the overall cohort or within the diabetic subgroup. It also said that "HbA1c levels between blood sources were robustly correlated and demonstrated a significant linear relationship." This suggests menstrual blood to be a reliable alternative for glycemic monitoring

Cancer Risks via Biomarkers

Menstrual blood also holds clues to cervical cancer through HPV detection and early signs via biomarkers. Studies have explored carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), cancer antigen 125 (CA-125), and others for cancers like breast, endometrial, and lung. A wearable 'MenstruAI' pad detects these with naked-eye colour changes or smartphone apps. The results from this correlates well with venous blood. Endometrial cancer affects nearly 20-25% of pre-menopausal women. Analysing menstrual blood can help in the screening of the condition.

Why Menstrual Blood Works

Unlike venous draws, menstrual blood can give you a reflection of systemic health. This can be done by analysing endometrial shedding, mirroring hormones, inflammation, and sugars. A study compared samples over two months, which confirmed accuracy for diabetes, inflammation, and reproductive markers. HbA1c in period blood averages three-month blood sugar, helping in early diabetes spotting. For endometriosis, high HMGB1 signals towards progression and low-level detection catches asymptomatic cases. Cancer biomarkers like CA-125 show disease presence and treatment response. This non-invasive method can help in self-monitoring.

How Does This Impact Women's Health

1. Early Diabetes Detection via HbA1c

Menstrual blood offers a reliable, non-invasive alternative for monitoring blood sugar levels, particularly through HbA1c, which reflects average glucose over three months. The study in BMJ Sexual and Reproductive Health analysed and found strong concordance between HbA1c in menstrual and systemic (venous) blood. This means women could track glycemic control at home without needles, helping in early diabetes detection and management.

2. Cancer Screening Through Biomarkers

Period blood contains key biomarkers for early cancer detection, bypassing invasive biopsies. For instance, CA-125 levels indicate endometrial cancer presence and treatment response. HPV detection in menstrual blood can highlight the risks of cervical cancer. This analysis can help in regular and accessible screening, potentially diagnosing cancers at early stages.

3. Insights into Uterine and Reproductive Health

Menstrual blood provides unique access to uterine conditions which is otherwise hard to monitor non-invasively. Endometrial shedding in period blood mirrors systemic health, revealing hormones, inflammation, and sugars. High HMGB1 signals endometriosis progression, even in asymptomatic cases, helping in early intervention.

4. Non-Invasive, Self-Monitoring

Unlike painful venous draws, menstrual blood collection is effortless. It can be done using pads, cups, or tampons. It is also a reflection of an individual's complete health. This can help immensely in monitoring. HbA1c spots prediabetes early, biomarkers track cancer or inflammation trends. Self-monitoring also reduces healthcare burdens, especially in underserved areas, where there are lags in women's health. Regular analysis could also help in personalised treatments, prevent complications, and promote overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.