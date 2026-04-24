Study Finds Increase In Rectal Cancer Deaths Among Older Millennials; Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

A recent study found that rectal cancer deaths among older millennials are increasing with mortality much higher than colon cancer. The study is set to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026. Mythili Menon Pathiyil, gastroenterology fellow at SUNY Upstate Medical University and lead author of the study, said, "Colorectal cancer is no longer considered predominantly a disease of older adults. Rectal cancer, especially, is becoming a growing problem in younger individuals, and we need to act early to reverse this trend."

She added, "Our study shows that rectal cancer is driving much of the increase in colorectal cancers, and it's most likely to worsen over time if we don't change what we are doing right now." The researchers analysed US death records from 1999 to 2023 for adults aged 20-44 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WONDER database. They calculated the changes in mortality rates by sex, race and ethnicity, region, and age group.

Study Findings

The study found a steady increase in death rates for colorectal cancer, with cases of rectal cancer deaths increasing 2 to 3 times faster than colon cancer. Adults aged 35-44 may see the rise in rectal cancer mortality, even though colon cancer mortality increases slowly. Hispanic adults saw the steepest rise in rectal cancer deaths.

Pathiyil said, "It's less about just changing guidelines overnight and more about changing how we think about it, recognizing that colorectal cancer in young adults is no longer rare, and it needs earlier attention."

What Is Rectal Cancer?

This is a type of cancer that occurs on the inner lining of the rectum. The rectum is the last several inches of the large intestine. Rectal cancer usually starts as clumps of abnormal cells (polyps) known as adenomas. Cleveland Clinic says that it can take 10 to 15 years for a polyp to turn into a cancerous tumour on your rectum.

Signs And Symptoms Of Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer usually develops silently in its early stages. However, if you pay attention to unusual changes in your body, it can help in early detection. Here are some of the symptoms of rectal cancer that you should watch for.

1. Changes in Bowel Habit

An ongoing diarrhoea, constipation, or feeling the urgent need to go more often than usual can be due to a tumour in the rectum. This disrupts normal bowel movements, narrowing the passage or irritating the lining.

2. Rectal Bleeding

Seeing bright red blood on your stool, toilet paper, or in the toilet water is a red flag. You might also see darker, maroon-coloured blood. The cancer affects the rectal tissue, causing bleeding.

3. Incomplete Emptying Sensation

After a bowel movement, you might still feel like something's left behind, like your rectum isn't fully cleared. This persistent and nagging sensation comes from a tumour that's partially blocking the lower rectum and tricks your nerves into thinking more needs to pass.

4. Narrow or Thin Stools

Your stools suddenly look pencil-thin, ribbon-like, or narrower than normal. A growing tumour squeezes the rectal canal, reshaping what comes out. This change is subtle at first but becomes obvious over time.

5. Abdominal Pain or Cramps

Persistent cramps, bloating, or a dull ache in the lower belly or pelvic area can be a sign of trouble. The tumour presses on surrounding tissues, nerves, or intestines, causing discomfort.

6. Unexplained Weight Loss

Losing 5-10% of your body weight without trying, through no diet or extra exercise, can be bad. Cancer affects your body's metabolism to feed the tumour, while appetite fades. People also feel fatigued with this which makes everyday tasks feel exhausting.

7. Fatigue and Anaemia Symptoms

Constant tiredness, weakness, or shortness of breath, even after rest, points to anaemia from chronic blood loss. You might also have pale skin or dizziness.

8. Loss of Appetite

Feeling full quickly or skipping meals due to nausea or disinterest is also common. The tumour causes body-wide changes, lowering hunger hormones and causing mild nausea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.