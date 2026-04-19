Suffering With Constipation? Nutritionist Reveals A Natural Food Source And How To Consume It

Suffering from constipation despite using laxatives? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains that there are natural foods that can help provide relief. Revealing this easily available option in an Instagram video, she writes, “Because being constipated is really not okay.” In the clip, she further adds, “Eating this food can actually act as a medicine if you have constipation.”

So, what food can naturally help relieve constipation? The nutritionist answers, “That is eating black prunes.” Also called dried plums, they are sweet, chewy and rich in fibre, potassium and antioxidants. They are widely known to aid digestion, relieve constipation and support bone health, particularly in post-menopausal women. They are commonly used in snacks, cooking and baking.

Jain mentions, “Black prunes have actually shown to cure constipation a lot more better because they are a natural source of laxatives.” She also adds that black prunes contain sorbitol, which helps in several ways:

Soften your stool

Improve bowel movement

Provide relief from constipation

How To Consume Black Prunes?

The nutritionist instructs, “You can soak four to five black prunes overnight, and you can have them on an empty stomach.”

Is Isabgol Helpful In Constipation?

Psyllium husk, also known as Isabgol, is widely regarded as one of the most commonly used remedies for digestive issues and constipation. It is frequently used in many Indian households, and medical experts often recommend its consumption. However, Deepsikha Jain previously explained the potential downsides of Isabgol.

She highlighted its high fibre content, which might occasionally worsen issues rather than resolve them. According to her, it may not be suitable in all cases, as it can cause adverse effects if consumed improperly or in excess. “Psyllium husk can actually make you more gassy, especially if you have SIBO or you cannot digest fibre too much,” she explains. Read here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.