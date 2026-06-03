Constipation is one of the most common gut problems among both children and adults. This condition typically occurs when there is a lack of dietary fibre or when the diet lacks the hydration needed for smooth digestion. Constipation can be uncomfortable and painful due to accompanying symptoms such as bloating and gas.

The older or more physically inactive you become, the more likely you are to experience it. While some foods can help relieve constipation and reduce its risk, others can make it worse. In an Instagram video, Harvard and Stanford trained gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi explains which foods can cause constipation and which ones may help relieve it.

Constipation-Causing Foods

In the video, Dr Sethi names several everyday foods that commonly contribute to constipation. Some of them are:

Cheese: According to the gastroenterologist, cheese and other dairy products are a common cause of constipation for many people. These products are high in fat, contain no dietary fibre and are rich in calcium. This combination can slow digestion and cause stools to become hard and difficult to pass. White Rice And White Bread: Refined grains and their products, including white rice and white bread, have had their fibre-rich outer layers removed during processing. Without this fibre, they lack the bulk needed to help stools move smoothly through the digestive tract. Chocolate: While chocolate itself does not inherently cause constipation, certain ingredients commonly found in it, including high amounts of fat, sugar and dairy, can slow digestion and contribute to dehydration. Fried And Fast Foods: Eating large or frequent portions of fried or highly processed foods may increase the risk of constipation. These foods tend to contain high amounts of salt, which can reduce the water content of stool, making it dry and more difficult to pass. Unripe Bananas: Unripe or green bananas may cause constipation because they are high in resistant starch and tannins. These compounds can slow digestion, which is one reason unripe bananas are sometimes used to help manage diarrhoea. Alcohol: Frequently mentioned as a possible cause of constipation, alcohol can increase fluid loss through urination when consumed in larger amounts, leading to dehydration and, ultimately, constipation.

Which Foods Relieve Constipation?

Dr Sethi also highlights several foods that may help relieve constipation, including kiwi, flaxseeds, sweet potatoes, prunes, spinach, coffee, oatmeal, pears and chia seeds. These foods provide a combination of dietary fibre, natural laxative compounds and gut-stimulating nutrients that can add bulk to stool, soften it and support healthy digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.