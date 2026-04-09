Diarrhea Due To Antibiotics: Should You Stop The Course Midway? Doctor Answers

Antibiotics are one of the most commonly used medications. They are powerful medications that are used to treat bacterial infections. They work by either killing the bacteria directly or stopping them from growing and multiplying. Antibiotics are not effective against viral infections, such as the common cold or flu. They are typically used for treating various bacterial infections, including respiratory infections, skin infections, and urinary tract infections. Additionally, antibiotics are prescribed to prevent infections in surgeries or for individuals with weakened immune systems. However, while killing bad bacteria, antibiotics can also affect the good bacteria in your body, particularly in your digestive system, leading to various side effects.

Side effects of antibiotics

"One of the most prevalent effects of taking antibiotics is diarrhea, which occurs as a result of interference with the normal flora in the intestines. Antibiotics act against harmful bacteria, but their effect does not stop there; it interferes with helpful bacteria as well, thus resulting in several digestive problems," explains Dr. Shovana Veshnavi, Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida

Common side effects can include:

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Allergic reactions

Yeast infections

Photosensitivity, meaning increased sensitivity to sunlight

Should you stop your course early?

"One of the problems that many people face during their treatment period concerns discontinuation of antibiotic use when experiencing diarrhea. Most often, discontinuation is not recommended because it may result in a negative effect on the treatment process by not treating the infection properly. Incomplete treatment will cause the problem to reappear and will contribute to the development of antibiotic resistance," explains Dr. Veshnavi.

What happens if you stop using antibiotics midway?

Antibiotic resistance: Stopping early allows the strongest surviving bacteria to multiply and develop resistance, making future infections much harder to treat.

Stopping early allows the strongest surviving bacteria to multiply and develop resistance, making future infections much harder to treat. Infection relapse: The infection may not be fully cleared and could return.

If side effects like diarrhea are severe, it's important to consult your doctor for guidance. They may adjust the medication or suggest ways to manage the side effects.

"Loose bowels that happen several times in a day can actually be treated by staying hydrated, eating healthy food, and even using probiotics (as per the advice of the doctor). But in case of severe diarrhoea, especially when there are symptoms like fever, abdominal pain, and bloody stools, something serious is likely happening, and hence a visit to the doctor becomes imperative," Dr. Veshnavi adds.

"It is equally vital that one does not engage in self-medication by using anti-diarrhea medications without seeking advice from a professional because sometimes these medications might make the condition worse by aggravating the infection that is causing the problem," she recommends.

Safety tips to follow

1. Always take antibiotics as prescribed by your doctor

2. Complete the full course of treatment, even if you start feeling better

3. Inform your doctor about any allergies or past reactions to antibiotics

4. Discuss any potential side effects with your doctor before starting treatment

5. Use probiotics or eat yoghurt to help maintain gut health during treatment, but consult your doctor first

6. Keep track of any changes in your symptoms and report them to your doctor.

"To summarise, although it is quite common to experience antibiotic diarrhoea, it is not recommended that one discontinue the drug regimen prematurely unless advised to do so by a professional," the expert concludes.

(Dr. Shovana Veshnavi, Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

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