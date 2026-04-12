AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains What The Colour Of Your Stool Says About Your Health

Most people do not really pay attention to their stool. But your gut is constantly giving you signals, and stool colour is one of the easiest ways to read them. A quick glance can actually tell you a lot about what is happening inside your body, from digestion speed to possible health issues.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares exactly this in a simple Instagram post. His message is clear: do not ignore what you see, because colour matters more than you think.

What Different Stool Colours Reveal About Health

1. Brown = Normal

This is what you want to see. As Dr Sethi notes, the brown colour comes from bile produced by your liver. It is a sign that digestion is working the way it should.

2. Green = Food Moving Too Fast

If your stool looks green, it often means food is passing through your gut quickly. Your body does not get enough time to break everything down fully.

3. Yellow Or Greasy = Fat Absorption Issues

This is where things get important. The doctor points out that yellow or oily-looking stool can suggest your body is not absorbing fat properly. This may need attention if it keeps happening.

4. Black = Possible Internal Bleeding

Black stool can sometimes mean bleeding higher up in the digestive tract. This is not something to ignore.

5. Bright Red = Lower Tract Bleeding

This is often linked to haemorrhoids, which are common. But as Dr Sethi highlights, “Persistent bleeding should never be ignored.”

The idea is not to panic every time something looks different. Occasional changes can happen due to diet or temporary issues. But if a colour change sticks around, your body is trying to tell you something.

Pay attention, trust your gut, and do not ignore repeated signs. Sometimes, small observations can help you catch bigger issues early.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.