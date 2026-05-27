During extreme Indian heatwaves, staying indoors is often considered the safest option. But according to doctors, the way you keep your home cool can make a major difference to your health. Surprisingly, thick dark curtains, commonly used to block harsh sunlight, may actually trap more heat indoors and increase the risk of heat-related illness. According to Dr Nikita Shrivastav, Associate Consultant, Fortis Hospital Noida, protecting yourself from direct sun exposure is crucial during severe heatwaves because it helps prevent dangerous rises in body temperature linked to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. However, indoor heat can also silently become hazardous if homes are not managed properly.

Why Dark Curtains Can Make Rooms Hotter

Many people instinctively shut heavy dark curtains during peak afternoon heat to keep sunlight away. While this may appear helpful, doctors warn that dark-coloured fabrics absorb radiant heat instead of reflecting it. When thick dark curtains directly face glass windows, they can behave like heat absorbers, trapping warmth inside the room and gradually increasing indoor temperatures. In poorly ventilated spaces, this may make homes uncomfortably hot and potentially dangerous during prolonged heatwaves.

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What Type Of Curtains Work Better?

Experts recommend switching to light-coloured or thermal curtains with reflective backing. These curtains help reflect solar heat away from the room rather than absorbing it. White or light-shaded materials are considered more effective in keeping indoor environments cooler during extreme summer temperatures.

External Shading Can Help More

Doctors say the best strategy is to stop sunlight before it reaches the window glass itself. External bamboo blinds, awnings, or reflective window films can significantly reduce indoor heat buildup. These methods work by blocking direct solar radiation outside the home instead of trying to cool the room after heat has already entered.

Why Ventilation Timing Matters

For homes without air conditioning, proper airflow management becomes extremely important. Doctors advise keeping windows closed during peak daytime heat to stop hot air from entering indoors. Cross-ventilation should ideally happen only during cooler early morning or evening hours when outdoor temperatures are lower.

When Indoor Heat Becomes Dangerous

Indoor heat can become especially risky for elderly individuals, children, heart patients, diabetics, and people with chronic illnesses. Experts caution that when indoor temperatures rise above 35 degree C, standard electric fans alone may not protect against heat illness. In some cases, continuously blowing hot air across the body can actually accelerate dehydration.

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Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Doctors recommend drinking water with electrolytes regularly, wearing loose cotton clothing, and taking cool showers during severe heat conditions. Symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, rapid heartbeat, weakness, or sudden absence of sweating should never be ignored and require urgent medical attention. During a heatwave, staying indoors is important, but doctors say smart cooling strategies matter just as much. Thick dark curtains may unintentionally trap heat inside homes, while lighter reflective curtains and proper ventilation can help create a safer indoor environment during extreme summer temperatures.