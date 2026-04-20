Feeling Dizzy Or Confused? It Could Be Your Brain Lacking Glucose

Do you often feel dizzy, lightheaded, or mentally foggy during routine activities? While many people dismiss these symptoms as fatigue or stress, they could actually signal a drop in blood sugar levels, a condition known as hypoglycemia. Experts warn that when blood glucose falls, the brain is one of the first organs to be affected. According to Dr Vasundhara Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, the brain depends almost entirely on glucose for energy and cannot store it. "When glucose levels in the blood drop, the brain is deprived of its primary fuel, leading to symptoms like dizziness, confusion, and irritability," she explains.

Why The Brain Needs Glucose

According to Dr Aggarwal, the brain may account for only about 2% of body weight, but it consumes nearly 20% of the body's glucose supply. This constant demand means even a slight drop in blood sugar can quickly affect brain function. A study in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, shows that glucose is essential for synthesising neurotransmitters. Without it, neuronal firing slows down, causing confusion, irritability, and slurred speech.

Unlike muscles or the liver, the brain does not have a reserve of glucose. This makes it highly sensitive to fluctuations. When levels fall, the body sends out warning signals, which, if ignored, can progress to more serious complications.

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Early Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Low blood sugar often begins with general symptoms that many people overlook. These include weakness, excessive sweating, sudden hunger, and a rapid heartbeat that may feel like palpitations. These are the body's early alerts that glucose levels are dropping. As blood sugar falls further, brain-related symptoms become more prominent. Individuals may experience dizziness, blurred vision, headaches, confusion, and difficulty concentrating. In severe cases, symptoms can escalate to slurred speech, abnormal behaviour, seizures, or even unconsciousness. "These advanced symptoms indicate that the brain is significantly deprived of glucose and require immediate medical attention," says Dr Aggarwal.

Common Causes Of Low Blood Sugar

There are several reasons why blood sugar levels may drop. Skipping meals is one of the most common triggers, as it deprives the body of a steady glucose supply. Similarly, consuming meals high in refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid spike followed by a sharp crash in blood sugar levels. Intense physical activity without adequate nutrition can also lead to hypoglycemia. In people with diabetes, the use of insulin or certain medications is a frequent cause. However, Dr Aggarwal points out that even non-diabetic individuals can experience low blood sugar. Factors such as stress, poor sleep, and certain medical conditions like insulinomas can contribute to these episodes.

What To Do During A Hypoglycemic Episode

If you suspect low blood sugar, quick action is essential. Experts recommend consuming around 15 grams of fast-acting carbohydrates. This can include glucose powder mixed in water, fruit juice, or even candy.

Blood sugar levels should then be rechecked after 15 minutes. Once stabilised, it is important to follow up with a balanced snack containing both carbohydrates and protein to prevent another drop. For individuals prone to frequent episodes, wearing a medical alert device can be helpful. In severe cases, such as hypoglycemic coma, emergency treatments like glucagon injections can be life-saving.

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How To Prevent Blood Sugar Crashes

According to a study in journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, over time, the body stops sending "warning signals" (like shaking or sweating), meaning the first symptom a person might experience is sudden, dangerous confusion.

Preventing hypoglycemia largely comes down to maintaining stable blood sugar levels throughout the day. Eating small, balanced meals every 3 to 4 hours can help avoid sudden spikes and crashes. Including a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fibre in meals ensures a steady release of glucose. For people with diabetes, regular monitoring of blood sugar and proper adjustment of medications in consultation with a doctor is crucial. Limiting alcohol and reducing intake of refined sugars can also help maintain stability.

Lifestyle factors play an equally important role. Adequate sleep and stress management techniques, such as meditation, can reduce the risk of sudden glucose fluctuations.

When To See A Doctor

Persistent or recurrent symptoms of low blood sugar should not be ignored. "If you frequently feel dizzy or confused, it is important to check your blood glucose levels and consult a doctor to identify the underlying cause," advises Dr Aggarwal. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can prevent serious complications, including potential brain damage in severe cases. Dizziness and confusion are not always harmless. They could be your brain's way of signalling a lack of fuel. Recognising the symptoms of Hypoglycemia and taking prompt action can make a critical difference. As Dr Aggarwal emphasises, do not ignore these warning signs. Monitoring your blood sugar and maintaining healthy habits can go a long way in protecting both your brain and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.