Infertility is often discussed in relation to difficulties in conceiving a child, however, a new study suggests that its impact might be beyond family planning. A recent study has found that women with a history of primary infertility may be more likely to experience menopause earlier than women without infertility. These findings add to growing evidence that reproductive health can influence a woman's overall long-term health and well-being. The study was published in The Menopause Society journal, Menopause.

Menopause is a biological stage which marks the end of menstrual periods and fertility. While most women reach menopause around the age of 50 or 51, some experience it much earlier. Early menopause occurs before the age of 45, while premature menopause happens before age 40. Both conditions have been linked to a higher risk of health issues such as heart disease, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline. This study highlights how infertility could be another possible factor that may influence when menopause begins.

What Did The Study Find?

The study examined data from nearly 700 women over time. About half of the participants had been diagnosed with primary infertility, which refers to the inability to achieve a pregnancy after trying for a certain period without ever having had a successful pregnancy.

The team found that women with a history of primary infertility experienced natural menopause about one year earlier on average than women who did not have infertility. The study also found that women with unexplained infertility or infertility linked to endometriosis were at a particularly higher risk of entering menopause before the age of 45.

Interestingly, the study did not find a significant link between infertility and premature menopause occurring before age 40. However, the link with early menopause was strong enough to raise concerns among experts about the long-term health implications.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director, The Menopause Society, said, "This study shows that women with primary infertility, specifically those with unexplained infertility or a history of endometriosis, were at risk for early menopause. Given that early menopause is linked to adverse long-term health consequences, these women may benefit from counseling that they are at risk of early menopause. This will allow them to monitor for early menopause and to seek treatment with hormone therapy, if indicated."

Understanding The Connection

Scientists are still working to understand exactly why infertility and early menopause may be linked. One possible explanation is that both conditions may be influenced by similar biological factors.

The ovaries naturally lose eggs over time, and this process begins long before menopause occurs. In some women, the ovarian reserve, which is the number of remaining eggs, may decline more rapidly than expected. This could contribute to difficulties with fertility during reproductive years and also lead to an earlier transition into menopause.

Conditions such as endometriosis may also play a role. Endometriosis is a condition which happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb. The condition is known to affect fertility and has been linked to an increased chance of earlier menopause in previous studies.

Researchers believe that genetic, hormonal, developmental, and lifestyle factors could also contribute to both infertility and reproductive aging, although more studies are needed to fully understand these relationships.

Why Early Menopause Matters

The timing of menopause is important because it can affect a woman's health for many years afterward. Women who experience menopause earlier spend a longer portion of their lives with lower levels of oestrogen, which is a hormone that plays a key role in protecting bones, the heart, and the brain.

As a result, early menopause has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and certain neurocognitive conditions. Researchers suggest that women with a history of primary infertility should be aware of the possibility of earlier menopause and discuss any changes in their meknstrual cycles with their healthcare providers.

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