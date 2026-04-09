Struggling With Endometriosis? Fix Your Melatonin Levels, Says Nutritionist

Endometriosis is a chronic disease where tissue similar to the uterus lining starts to grow outside it, which can cause intense pain, inflammation and potential infertility. While there is no cure, you can manage the symptoms by maintaining your body's natural melatonin rhythm. The good news? You do not need supplements to fix it. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares 3 simple tips to get back to your melatonin rhythm without using a gummy.

In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "Everybody thinks that melatonin is just a sleeping pill. But if you have endometriosis, it does much more than that." During sleep, melatonin helps mop up what's called extra oxidative stress. It is a form of cellular damage that can keep endometriosis-related lesions inflamed, leading to pain and swelling. For individuals with endometriosis, that nightly repair window becomes even more important.

How To Keep Your Melatonin Rhythm In Check

1. Stop Drinking Coffee Post 2 PM

Caffeine interferes with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle and inhibits melatonin production. A coffee consumed at 2 PM can still have active caffeine in your bloodstream at 10 PM, leading to a tired-yet-wired feeling and making it harder for your brain to initiate the sleep process.

2. Avoid Bright Screens

The nutritionist shows how to turn on the colour filter setting on your phone so that your eyes don't feel exhausted by the end of the day. "Melatonin production gets much better when you make this one switch on your phone," she adds.

3. Early Dinners

Rashi Chowdhary shares, "If you're able to have your heaviest meal at 6:00 PM, you're going to help cortisol go down and naturally let melatonin kick in and give you good sleep at night so melatonin can do its main job."

Do not underestimate what these habits can do for your pain, recovery and energy over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.