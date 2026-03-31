Perimenopause Symptoms Are Appearing Earlier, But Are Often Misread As Stress; Doctor Explains Why, Shares Tips

Menopause is widely recognised as a major milestone in a woman's life, defined as the point when menstrual periods stop completely for 12 consecutive months. In India, the average age of menopause is around 45 years. However, a lesser-known but equally important phase, perimenopause, often goes unnoticed, leaving many women struggling with unexplained symptoms. Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause, typically beginning 5 to 8 years earlier. During this time, hormonal fluctuations, particularly in oestrogen and progesterone, can trigger a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms. These may include sleep disturbances, mood swings, anxiety, fatigue and irregular periods.

What makes perimenopause particularly challenging is that it often coincides with a demanding phase of life, where women juggle careers, parenting responsibilities and caregiving roles. As a result, many symptoms are misinterpreted as stress or burnout rather than a biological transition.

Experts say this lack of awareness can delay diagnosis and treatment, affecting quality of life. Recognising early signs and seeking timely care can help women navigate this phase more effectively and maintain both physical and mental wellbeing.

What Is Perimenopause And Why It Is Often Missed

Perimenopause is the period before menopause when the ovaries gradually begin to reduce hormone production. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), menopause is confirmed after 12 months without menstruation, but the hormonal transition begins years earlier.

"Perimenopause is a period which can start 5 to 8 years before menopause and is characterised by fluctuating levels of oestrogen and progesterone," says Dr Madhu Goel, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis LaFemme. Because hormone levels fluctuate unpredictably, symptoms may come and go, making them harder to identify as part of a medical condition.

Why Symptoms Are Mistaken For Stress

Hormonal changes during perimenopause don't just affect reproductive health, they also impact stress regulation. "Due to these fluctuating levels, the levels of cortisol also increase, and the body's ability to regulate stress decreases," explains Dr Madhu Goel.

This overlap between hormonal imbalance and stress response means symptoms can mimic everyday stress or mental health concerns. Additionally, this life stage often includes:

Career pressures

Parenting teenagers

Caring for ageing parents

These overlapping responsibilities can mask underlying hormonal causes.

Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause

Perimenopause can present with a wide range of symptoms affecting both body and mind. "The symptoms of perimenopause can be lack of sleep, disturbance in sleep, hot flashes, mood swings, irritability, anxiety, depression, palpitations, poor concentration, low energy, and fatigue," says Dr Madhu Goel.

These may also be accompanied by:

Irregular periods

Spotting

Changes in menstrual flow

The Science Behind Hormonal Changes

Fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone during perimenopause can affect multiple systems in the body:

Brain function: Influences mood, memory and sleep Cardiovascular system: May cause palpitations and heat sensitivity Metabolism: Contributes to fatigue and weight changes

Why Early Awareness Matters

Misreading perimenopause as stress can delay appropriate care and prolong discomfort.

Early recognition can:

Improve symptom management

Prevent unnecessary mental health misdiagnosis

Help women make informed lifestyle and treatment decisions

Experts emphasise that perimenopause is a natural transition, but one that requires awareness and support.

How To Manage Perimenopause Symptoms

Lifestyle adjustments can significantly improve quality of life during this phase.

Prioritise Sleep: "Establish a bedtime routine for good sleep," advises Dr Madhu Goel. Focus On Self-Care: "Self-care is very important," she adds, highlighting the need for emotional and physical wellbeing. Stay Physically Active: "Regular physical activity not only maintains physical health but also improves mental health." Improve Diet: Balanced nutrition supports hormonal health and energy levels. Practice Relaxation Techniques: "Meditation, music and hobbies help," says Dr Madhu Goel.

When To Seek Medical Help

If symptoms become severe or interfere with daily life, professional guidance is essential. "Seek medical advice if symptoms are severe. Menopausal hormonal therapy can help," notes Dr Madhu Goel. Hormone therapy, counselling and other treatments may be recommended based on individual needs.

Perimenopause is a crucial yet often overlooked phase in a woman's health journey. With symptoms that closely mimic stress, it is easy to miss, but doing so can affect overall wellbeing. Greater awareness, timely diagnosis and simple lifestyle changes can make a significant difference. Understanding that these changes are biological, not just psychological, empowers women to seek the right support and navigate this transition with confidence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.