Osteoporosis And Osteoarthritis Are Not the Same: Here's Why

Osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are often mistaken for the same condition because both commonly affect older adults and can lead to pain, mobility issues, and reduced quality of life. However, doctors say the two disorders are very different in how they develop and affect the body. While osteoporosis weakens bones and increases fracture risk, osteoarthritis mainly damages joints and cartilage. Understanding the distinction is important because symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment approaches vary significantly. Experts also point out that many people may unknowingly develop both conditions together, especially with ageing, making awareness and early screening increasingly important for long-term bone and joint health.

Osteoporosis Weakens Bones, Osteoarthritis Damages Joints

Osteoporosis develops when bones gradually lose density and strength, making them fragile and more likely to break. It is often called a "silent disease" because many people do not realise they have it until they suffer a fracture.

Also read: Osteoporosis Medication May Not Protect You Against Osteoarthritis: Study

osteoarthritis, on the other hand, occurs when the protective cartilage cushioning the joints slowly wears away. This leads to pain, stiffness, swelling, and difficulty moving affected joints. Key differences include:

Osteoporosis mainly affects bone strength Osteoarthritis mainly affects joint cartilage Osteoporosis increases fracture risk Osteoarthritis causes joint pain and stiffness Osteoporosis may have no symptoms early on Osteoarthritis symptoms are usually noticeable gradually

Symptoms And Risk Factors Are Also Different

Doctors say osteoporosis and osteoarthritis also differ in how they present and who is most at risk. Osteoporosis is more common after menopause and may be linked to ageing, hormonal changes, calcium deficiency, smoking, or lack of exercise. Osteoarthritis is often associated with ageing, obesity, previous joint injuries, repetitive stress on joints, or family history. Common signs of osteoporosis:

Fragile bones

Height loss over time

Back pain from spinal fractures

Fractures after minor falls

Common signs of osteoarthritis:

Joint stiffness

Knee or hip pain

Swelling around joints

Reduced flexibility and movement

Can Someone Have Both Conditions?

As per experts say many older adults may develop both osteoporosis and osteoarthritis simultaneously. For example, painful arthritic joints may reduce physical activity, which can further weaken bones and increase osteoporosis risk. Having both conditions together may significantly affect balance, mobility, and independence.

Also read: Osteoporosis Risk: Are Men Getting Screened Too Late?

How Are They Diagnosed?

Doctors diagnose osteoporosis using bone density scans, commonly called DEXA scans, which measure bone mineral density. Osteoarthritis is usually diagnosed through:

Physical examination

Joint imaging such as X-rays

MRI scans in some cases

Assessment of pain and movement limitations

Can Lifestyle Changes Help?

Experts say healthy habits can help lower the risk or slow progression of both conditions. These include:

Regular weight-bearing exercise

Strength training

Maintaining healthy body weight

Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol use

Exercise can help strengthen bones while also supporting joint flexibility and muscle function. Although osteoporosis and osteoarthritis may sound similar, they are two very different conditions affecting bones and joints in separate ways. Doctors say recognising the difference is essential because early diagnosis and targeted treatment can help reduce fractures, improve mobility, and protect long-term quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.