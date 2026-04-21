Osteoporosis Risk: Are Men Getting Screened Too Late?

50 million people in India are impacted due to osteoporosis, according to an analysis published in Study Hub. Osteoporosis is also known as 'porous bone', which is a skeletal disease characterised by reduced bone density and reduced bone architecture, leading to fragile bones that fracture with minimal trauma. While identifying whether someone with a fracture has osteoporosis can only be understood via medical testing, the need to identify it at the right time is great. The World Congress on Osteoporosis 2026 (WCO 2026) flagged a concerning trend that men are often referred for osteoporosis screening only after a fracture, not before.

This is a concern because fracture causes physical and mental trauma that needs to be prevented, if possible, via interventional medical testing for bone density. Osteoporosis is silent until a minor trauma triggers a fracture, whose varying degrees need to be taken into consideration when designing the medical treatment that will work to fix the damage.

How Osteoporosis Shows Up Differently In Men

Women are generally more proactive when it comes to seeking the necessary medical testing when they experience symptoms. On the other hand, as osteoporosis in men tends to have a later onset, the severity of the fractures can be much harder to mend. If the bone density is reduced, then even medical interventions to treat it can cause a slower healing process that requires much more use of strong medications and physiotherapy exercises that cause pain while healing internally.

According to the research published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, osteoporosis in men is a common but often overlooked disorder by clinicians.

The criteria for osteoporosis diagnosis in men are similar to those in women, as it involves a bone mineral density (BMD) that is 2.5 standard deviations or more below the mean for the young adult population (aged 20-29 years; T-score -2.5 or lower), measured at the hip or lumbar spine.

The study published in the European Medical Journal included over 72,000 men and 172,000 women undergoing their first DXA scan (medical testing for bone mineral density), matched to background populations.

Despite similar average ages at the time of scanning, outcomes diverged significantly.

Five-year survival after DXA was notably lower in men at 73%, compared to 87% in women. The gap widened further at 10 years, with survival falling to just 52% in men versus 71% in women.

Due to higher post-fracture complications, people need to be aware of their bone density levels, especially when they have had a fracture in their childhood or teenage years. This testing needs to be repeated in adulthood, especially for those who have genetic abnormalities or calcium absorption problems.

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Why Indian Men Are Diagnosed Late

Indian men tend to be diagnosed late, as they lack awareness about how osteoporosis can affect them. Only when they suffer from trauma or get a fracture is their bone mineral density checked, and if they happen to have osteoporosis, then the stage of it needs to be identified as well.

Low screening rates, as men are most hesitant to get their timely physical check-ups, and specifically check their bone mineral density.

Bone health is underestimated, as it can negatively impact how fragile the bones are, which can only be identified by medical testing.

Men also tend to disregard their footwear and which one they should wear to prevent the risk of fractures if they have fragile bones or a related disorder.

The primary focus of people is on their heart and sugar levels, which is important, but paying attention to their bone health is also necessary.

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When Should Men Get Screened?

Men who are above a certain age, as the body's ability to absorb nutrients decreases, should get screened for osteoporosis. Here is a simple and practical checklist that you should follow:

Men who are above the age of 60 should get screened for osteoporosis and know their bone density levels for taking a precautionary approach to prevent serious injuries.

If men have a history of fractures after minor falls, then they need to know their bone mineral density levels to be careful.

Long-term steroid use is necessary for certain patients who have advanced-stage osteoporosis.

Low testosterone is also responsible for osteoporosis incidence in men, and hormone checks can ensure that the disorder is identified at the right time.

Chronic illnesses can often compound osteoporosis incidence in men; hence, paying attention to their daily nutritional intake and necessary lifestyle changes is necessary.

Can Osteoporosis Be Prevented In Men?

There are prevention strategies that can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis in men, but they need to be performed consistently for any visible results. These include:

Calcium and vitamin D monitoring is necessary to make sure that bone density is supported via the right dietary choices.

Weight-bearing exercise is necessary to make bones stronger and more resilient to withstand any accidental trauma that may occur due to external incidents.

Lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption tend to have a negative effect on bone mineral density.

Early testing, and not just treatment, is necessary to reduce the burden of osteoporosis in men.

By the time many men are diagnosed with osteoporosis, they've already lost valuable time for osteoporosis prevention.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.