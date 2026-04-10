Reducing Your Salt Intake Can Improve Cardiac, Kidney And Bone Health, Know How

Salt, sodium chloride, is an important part of your diet. It manages fluid levels, transmits nerve impulses and helps in muscle contraction and relaxation. Salt is also crucial to maintain blood pressure and plasma volume. According to the National Health Service (NHS), individuals 11 years old and over should not consume more than 6 grams of salt per day. Likewise, children between 7 to 10 years should not consume more than 5 grams. Children between 4 to 6 years should not consume more than 3 grams, 1 and 3 years not more than 2 grams and under 1 year should consume less than 1 grams.

While one should keep a check on their salt intake, most individuals consume more than what is recommended. According to reports, Indians consume an average of 10-11 grams of salt per day, which is more than double the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limit of 5 grams per day. When salt consumption increases, it impacts your heart, blood pressure, kidney and more. Hence, it is important that you reduce your salt intake. Doing so can benefit your health in several ways. Read on to know how reducing your salt intake can improve your health and reduce disease risk.

Benefits Of Reducing Your Salt Intake

1. Lowers Blood Pressure

Excess salt causes your body to retain water, increasing blood volume and making your heart work overtime, which spikes your blood pressure. This strains arteries and causes hypertension. Reducing salt intake relaxes blood vessels, allowing better flow and keeping pressure steady. Even modest reductions can give you quick results. You'll notice less headaches, better sleep, and reduced dizziness. In the long-term, this reduces stroke risk and prevents vessel damage.

2. Protects Heart Health

High salt erodes blood vessel linings, leading to plaque buildup that clogs arteries and starves the heart of oxygen. It also causes inflammation, weakening the heart muscle over time. A low-salt diet reverses this by reducing strain, improving circulation, and stabilising heart rhythms. People who rarely add table salt report fewer heart attacks and failures. Your heart beats more efficiently, pumping blood without excess effort.

3. Eases Kidney Workload

Kidneys act as filters, constantly processing salt to maintain balance. However, an overload leads to fluid buildup, swelling, and protein leaks into urine. Chronic high intake accelerates kidney damage and disease progression. Reducing salt reduces this load, preserving nephrons, the kidney's filtering units, and preventing scarring. Swelling in legs or ankles also reduces, and urine output normalises. You will also feel less bloated and more balanced.

4. Strengthens Bones

Salt flushes calcium from bones via urine, quietly reducing density and causing osteoporosis or fractures. This hits women the hardest post-menopause due to hormonal shifts. Consuming less salt retains calcium, bolstering bone mass and flexibility. Active lifestyles, like yoga or walking, can amplify this, as bones become stronger under reduced stress. You will have less pain, better posture, and resilience against falls.

5. Improves Fluid Balance

Too much salt can disrupt hydration, causing puffiness, thirst, and fatigue from constant water retention. Your cells swell, mimicking mild dehydration despite drinking plenty of water. Reducing salt intake can restore equilibrium. Your face and limbs deflate, clothes fit better, and you'll shed temporary water weight effortlessly. Your energy levels also increase as your body stops fighting imbalance. This extends to better skin glow, fewer migraines, and stabilised moods.

6. Boosts Overall Wellness

Reducing salt intake impacts your overall health and well-being. It lowers body-wide inflammation that causes issues like stomach ulcers or liver strain. It improves the impact of medicines, especially those for blood pressure drugs, and may reduce autoimmune flares by easing immune overreactions. Digestion improves and you'll have eating habits. Mentally, steady blood flow nourishes the brain, sharpening cognition and mood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.