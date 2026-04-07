Adding This Ingredient To Your Gond Katira Drink Can Enhance Its Cooling Properties

As the temperatures rise in many Indian states as per the Indian Meteorological Department weather alerts about the expected severity of the heatwave this season. With such rising temperatures expected, people are forced to look for natural cooling remedies that can naturally cool their insides while providing additional health benefits at the same time. A hydrating drink prepared from gond kaitra is one such summer drink that is known to lower internal temperature while offering hydrating properties at the same time.

According to the research published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics, gond kaitra has a long lineage of use in Persian and traditional medicine to offer potent hydrating and cooling properties. While Gond Katira drinks are sold online and are easily available for consumption, people need to be aware of the exact dose and when they should drink it to get the maximum health benefits. Especially during summers where the temperatures can fluctuate, how your body reacts to a gond katira drink can also make a difference in its processing and respective health benefits.

What Is Gond Katira?

Gond katira has numerous names, such as tragacanth gum, Kutira gummi, Katheera, and many more, depending on the region where it is consumed. Its origin and traditional usage also need to be understood from a scientific perspective, as multiple studies substantiate its health benefits when it comes to beating summer heat. It also promotes digestion when it tends to become sluggish in the summer months, as the body struggles to regulate its core temperature while staying cool at the same time.

Gulkand: The Sweet Rose Remedy

To even push the potency of a gond katira drink, if you add gulkad to it in a controlled manner, then the result can be even more hydrating and cooling. The mixture of rose petals and sugar is known for its cooling, anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Hence, it is commonly consumed in summers, but people need to be aware of its wide-reaching health benefits when it is consumed in a controlled manner and at the right time.

Also Read: Gond Katira: 7 Reasons Why The Natural Coolant Is Good For Your Gut

Why Combine Gond Katira And Gulkand?

The unpredictability of Indian summers makes it very important for people to adapt their diet to the outside temperatures. When it gets too hot, they need to consume as many hydrating drinks as possible without overdoing it to ensure an optimal hydration level so that dehydration can be avoided.

When rose petal jam is added to gond katira, it creates a synergistic cooling effect that releases its beneficial properties in the gut.

The ability of gond kaitra to expand with its water-absorption rate, which is 50 times, tends to offer better hydration than other naturally cooling alternatives.

As highlighted in the research published in the Frontiers in Materials journal, gond kaitra needs to be consumed in moderation as per the body's ability to absorb its health benefits.

The taste is also enhanced, along with the texture and the impact on your gut health.

Specifically, rose petal jam functions as a natural antacid that is necessary in the summer months when the temperatures are high, and it stabilises the pH of the stomach as heat makes the digestive process slower.

Combining gond katira and gulkad is ideal for heat-prone individuals, especially in tropical climates.

Also Read: Feeling The Heat? Gulkand, Or Rose Petal Jam, May Offer Surprising Cooling Benefits

How To Prepare The Drink

A gond katira drink needs to follow a specific quantity, as using too much can alter the taste and change the properties. The following recipe is based on approximate values, and the exact size of gond katira needs to be taken into account while preparing it:

You need to soak gond katira and blend it with approximately a small teaspoon of gulkand.

Ensure that the gond kaitra is sourced from a hygienic environment; if you notice any dirt or possible particles on it, it is best to clean it thoroughly before trying to prepare the drink.

Note: You can customise the drink by adding chia seeds, milk, or lemon depending on the flavour profile you want.

Side Effects Of Drinking Gond Kaitra With Gulkad

The side effects of this summer cooler can be many, so it is best to be aware of them before trying to consume it for its health benefits. The side effects of this drink can be as follows:

Possible gastric upset, as gulkad and gond katira both have digestive properties, so managing their proportions is necessary to be safe.

Choking risk is possible as gond katira expands 50 times when it is soaked in water, so you need to be careful while preparing the drink.

Hypersensitive individuals can suffer from an allergic reaction, so knowing whether you are allergic or not is necessary to avoid dealing with the fallout.

This drink is not suitable for underweight people, and they need to consult a nutritionist or dietician to make sure their nutrition levels are balanced.

The drink can cause blood sugar spikes as sugar is a major component in it, so controlling its dose is necessary based on a medical professional's advice.

A gond katira drink with gulkand is a delicious, functional summer ritual that can be consumed chilled. But the dose you require needs to be tailored to your body physiology. You need to consult a nutritionist or dietician for the exact dose you need and how to safely consume it.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.