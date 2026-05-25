'Don't Be Sentimental': Chief Justice On Plea Against Cockroach Janta Party

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant today asked an advocate not to take the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) issue "sentimentally" after he urged for an urgent hearing of his petition. "Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI told the petitioner who had sought a legal action and a probe into the viral movement and other social media entities for allegedly misusing courtroom recordings.

The advocate on Monday mentioned before the Supreme Court a writ petition concerning the controversy surrounding the recent "cockroach" remarks, alleging that a "distorted and malicious narrative" was continuing despite the clarification issued by the CJI.

"Even after the clarification of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, a distorted and malicious narrative is being spread... the image of the institution is being demonised," he submitted before the Bench led by CJI Kant.

Read: "I'm Pained...Was Misquoted": Chief Justice On "Cockroaches" Remark

The advocate informed the court that the petition seeks a declaration that oral exchanges during courtroom proceedings should not be commercially utilised or selectively circulated in a manner that distorts judicial proceedings.

The counsel further stated that the petition also seeks a CBI probe in relation to statements made by the Bar Council of India Chairperson regarding the alleged existence of "35 to 40 percent fake law degrees."

"There is no such great emergency. We will consider it," the CJI replied.

The petition also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings. It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees.

Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that the remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.

On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying that he was "pained" by media reports suggesting that he had criticised the youth.

He emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at those entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees" and that he had been "misquoted by a section of the media."

The controversy followed the CJI's oral remarks during the hearing of a case on lawyers and activists allegedly targeting the judiciary. The CJI had said that there are "parasites" attacking the system and warned against attempts to misuse the legal profession.

Read: 'Cockroach Janta Party': Social Media Frenzy Or Just Hype?

The remarks came during a hearing on a petition by a lawyer seeking senior advocate designations in the Delhi High Court. "There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?" the CJI had observed.

Referring to certain individuals active on social media, Chief Justice Kant said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

The CJI also said the court was closely monitoring social media activity targeting the judiciary. "The things they are posting on Facebook, YouTube etc - do they think we are not watching?" he asked.

Justice Kant further said he had "serious doubts" about the authenticity of law degrees held by some Delhi-based advocates.