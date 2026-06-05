In recent years, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has officially been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or PMOS, has emerged as one of the prevailing hormonal challenges experienced by women. Although it cannot be permanently cured, PMOS can be effectively reversed through dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments.

In an Instagram reel, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain takes a stroll through her local market and picks out vegetables that help to manage hormonal imbalance. “If you have PMOS or a hormonal imbalance, here are four vegetables you must eat,” she says before explaining each vegetable.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and bok choy directly target metabolic and hormonal imbalances. They play a significant role in improving insulin sensitivity, regulating oestrogen levels, and lowering the systemic inflammation typically associated with PMOS. “Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage – these can actually lower your oestrogen dominance and also improve your liver health, hence balancing your hormones,” she says.

Dark Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, kale, fenugreek leaves, among other leafy vegetables, contain low calories and possess a low glycaemic index (GI), which supplies essential fuel without triggering sudden, sharp spikes in blood sugar or insulin. “Dark leafy vegetables are actually so rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that can balance your hormones and reduce inflammation,” the nutritionist adds.

Sweet Potato

Up next is sweet potato. According to the nutritionist, sweet potatoes have "resistant starch” that can improve gut health, and “better gut health means better hormones.” Moreover, they are Sweet and have a lower glycaemic index (GI) than regular white potatoes. These properties prevent rapid blood sugar spikes and help to manage insulin resistance.

Bitter Gourd

“The last one is karela (bitter gourd). This can actually help reduce your blood sugar spike and make your body more insulin sensitive. Hence, making your hormones much better and reducing inflammation,” the nutritionist says. Additionally, it contains natural plant compounds that mimic insulin behaviour to clear glucose from the bloodstream.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.