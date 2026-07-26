Stress has become a familiar part of modern life, but when it continues for months or years, its effects extend far beyond emotional wellbeing. Increasing neurological research suggests that chronic psychological stress may gradually alter the structure and function of the brain, influencing memory, attention and thinking abilities much earlier than expected. While ageing is a natural process, prolonged stress may accelerate changes that reduce the brain's resilience over time. The human brain is designed to respond to challenges.

Faced with a stressful situation, it activates a coordinated response involving hormones, the nervous system and the immune system. This process helps the body adapt and regain balance, a mechanism known as allostasis. In short periods, this response is protective. The concern arises when stress becomes persistent and the body remains in a constant state of alertness. Scientists describe this accumulated burden as allostatic load.

One of the most important pathways involved is the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis. Continuous activation of this system keeps cortisol and other stress hormones at elevated levels for prolonged periods. Although cortisol is essential for normal body functions, sustained exposure may gradually affect brain cells and the connections between them.

Research has shown that chronic stress can influence areas of the brain responsible for higher cognitive functions. The hippocampus, which plays a key role in learning and memory, is particularly sensitive to prolonged cortisol exposure. The prefrontal cortex, responsible for attention, planning and decision making, may also undergo structural and functional changes. Over time, these changes can affect the brain's ability to process information efficiently.

Several large studies have also explored the relationship between long term stress and neurological disorders. While stress alone does not cause dementia, growing evidence suggests it may increase vulnerability to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases when combined with other risk factors.

Current research points towards several mechanisms that may explain this association.

Prolonged cortisol exposure may interfere with communication between nerve cells and reduce neuroplasticity

Chronic stress may contribute to inflammation throughout the body, which has also been linked with faster brain ageing

Changes in blood vessel function may reduce the brain's ability to receive an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients

Experimental research suggests prolonged cortisol imbalance may influence the accumulation of amyloid beta and tau proteins, both recognised features of Alzheimer's disease, although this relationship continues to be investigated.

According to the World Health Organization, dementia currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. At the same time, stress related disorders continue to rise across all age groups. Although these conditions have different causes, the growing overlap between stress biology and brain health has become an important area of neurological research.

One important message emerging from recent evidence is that the brain retains the ability to adapt throughout life. Healthy daily habits appear to strengthen this resilience and reduce the biological effects of chronic stress.

Measures that support long term brain health include:

Regular aerobic exercise, which has been shown to improve blood flow to the brain and support healthy neural connections

Consistent sleep patterns, allowing the brain to restore normal hormonal balance and clear metabolic waste products

Meaningful social interaction, which has been associated with lower stress hormone levels and better cognitive performance

Mindfulness based stress reduction and other relaxation practices that may help reduce sustained activation of the stress response

These measures should not be viewed as treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Instead, they represent practical strategies that may help reduce one of the factors associated with accelerated brain ageing.

Persistent stress should also not be dismissed as simply part of a demanding lifestyle. Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, poor sleep, constant fatigue or reduced ability to manage routine tasks may sometimes reflect the cumulative effects of prolonged stress on brain function. Such symptoms deserve timely medical evaluation, particularly when they continue despite adequate rest or begin affecting daily activities.

Brain ageing is shaped by genetics, cardiovascular health, education, physical activity and several environmental influences. Chronic stress is increasingly recognised as another important contributor. Unlike many biological risk factors, however, it is one that can often be addressed through early recognition and sustained lifestyle changes.

Protecting brain health is not limited to preventing disease in later life. Managing stress, maintaining healthy sleep, remaining physically active and preserving social connections may help support cognitive function across the lifespan. As neurological research continues to evolve, reducing chronic stress is emerging as an important part of preserving both brain structure and brain function well into older age.

(By Dr. Jaideep Bansal, Principal Director and Head of Department, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

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