When most people think about serious infections, their minds turn to bacteria or viruses. Fungi, by contrast, have long occupied a quieter corner of infectious disease, associated more with superficial skin conditions than with life threatening illness. That understanding, however, is being firmly challenged by what is being seen in hospitals today. Invasive fungal infections are rising. They are appearing in more patients, progressing more aggressively, and responding less reliably to available treatments. For a country like India, where environmental conditions and a large vulnerable population create the ideal circumstances for these infections to thrive, this is a development that deserves serious public attention.

A Threat That Is Harder to Treat Than Most Realise

Invasive fungal infections occur when fungal pathogens move beyond the surface of the body and begin affecting internal organs, the bloodstream, or the brain. The consequences can be severe. India is one of only four global hotspots where Candida auris, a pathogen that resists nearly every antifungal drug currently in use, was first identified and continues to spread within healthcare settings. Aspergillus, found abundantly in construction dust and soil, is increasingly linked to serious and difficult to treat lung disease in hospitalised patients. Cryptococcal meningitis, a fungal infection of the brain, carries a death rate of up to 70 percent when diagnosis is delayed.

What makes these infections particularly dangerous is how often they are caught late. Early symptoms such as persistent fever, cough, and breathlessness closely resemble bacterial infections. Fungal disease is rarely the first consideration, and by the time it is identified, the infection has frequently progressed to a stage where treatment is far more complicated.

The Role of Air and Environment

Fungal spores are a natural and constant presence in the air. They travel on dust, settle in soil, and multiply rapidly in warm and damp conditions. For people with healthy immune systems, the body manages this daily exposure without difficulty. The growing concern is that both the quantity of spores in the air and the body's ability to handle them are being affected by the environment around us.

India's cities carry some of the heaviest air pollution loads in the world. Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter weakens the respiratory tract's natural defences, making it less effective at clearing inhaled particles including fungal spores. At the same time, widespread construction activity stirs up soil that is rich in Aspergillus and other fungal pathogens. Monsoon flooding and poor drainage create persistently damp conditions in homes and public spaces where mould growth goes largely unaddressed. Rising temperatures are enabling certain fungal species to spread into parts of the country where they were not previously found, leaving both patients and clinicians less prepared to recognise them.

The air that millions of Indians breathe daily is, in very real terms, carrying a heavier fungal burden than it once did, and the bodies breathing it in are not always in the best condition to respond.

The Patients Who Cannot Afford to Wait

The greatest danger falls on those whose immune systems are already under pressure. Patients receiving chemotherapy, those living with poorly controlled diabetes, organ transplant recipients, people on long term steroid treatment, and the critically ill in intensive care units all face a significantly higher risk. In India, where more than 100 million people are living with diabetes and many without adequate management, this vulnerable population is very large and largely unaware of the specific threat that fungal infections represent for them.

A Call for Greater Vigilance

Fungal infections have for too long been treated as a secondary concern. Clinicians need to consider them earlier in the diagnostic process, particularly in patients with known risk factors. Patients and their families in high risk groups need to feel informed enough to raise these concerns with their medical teams without waiting to be prompted. Awareness is where better outcomes begin. The threat is real, it is growing, and it is time it received the attention it deserves.

(By Dr. Ramanarayanan, Critical Care & Anesthetist, Bharathi Infinity Hospital, Madurai)

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