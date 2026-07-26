The presence of high humidity can cause people to feel bloated, sluggish, or just uncomfortable as they are unable to process the food they eat with ease. To counter these side effects of high humidity, you need to focus on your daily dietary choices. One such nutrient-dense dietary option is a berry that is available seasonally is India. It is known as karonda (Carissa carandas), it can be identified as a small, tart berry with a whitish-red exteriot. Your digestive system tends to takes a hit when it is highly humid, as it needs to work extra hard to perform its daily processing. To make it easier for your gut to function, introducing healthy options such as karonda berries could make a difference as a part of a healthy diet.

What Is Karonda?

Karonda berries are plucked from a flowering plant known as Carissa carandas, and they are traditionally used in Indian households as a pickle. The nutritional make-up of this berry is what makes it beneficial for the sluggish digestive system. Research published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research suggests that karonda contains several properties that make it beneficial for gut health, especially during humid weather. Here are the aspects that you need to take care of while consuming them:

The tart berries have various phases of ripeness that can be identified via their external color. Whitish-coated karonda are generally unripe, while they tend to turn reddish white upon ripening completely.

Their limited shelf life should factor into your decision to prepare them. It is best to buy and pickle them immediately to preserve their nutritional profile and prevent spoilage.

So, making sure that their nutrition is preserved is key to gaining the maximum health benefits. The nutritional profile of 100 g of karonda is as follows:

Fiber: 4.5 to 8.3 gms

Vitamin C: 135-300 mg (unripe) and 180-500 mg (ripe)

Iron: 0.87 mg (unripe), 0.029-3.45 mg (ripe), and 12.43-12.82 mg (dried)

Plant compounds and antioxidants are the nutrient-dense berries that reduce oxidative stress and nourish the internal digestive tract.

Can Karonda Berries Support Digestive Health?

Yes, the high dietary fiber in it helps support regular bowel movement as well as prevent constipation. It also plays a role in ensuring a healthy gut environment, as it has plant compounds that nourish the gut. Furthermore, the presence of polyphenols adds to the variety of gut bacteria, which increases the gut microbiota's ability to better process food.

Additional Health Benefits Of Karonda

Karonda berries also have additional health benefits that extend beyond the gut, such as:

Providing immune system support, as it has a high amount of vitamin C.

Antioxidants in it help provide additional internal protection that makes it a way to reduce oxidative stress.

Best Ways To Consume Karonda During Monsoon

Karonda berries can be consumed in a variety of ways, as per their pungent taste profile and several health benefits. Here is how you can consume them:

Fresh berries, but they have a sharp, tart taste, so a limited amount can be consumed.

Homemade chutney is a great way to consume them, as their nutrition stays intact.

Karonda salad is a nutritious way to increase their intake.

Low-sugar pickle with onions, tomatoes, and turmeric can make it an accompaniment to your main meal.

Karonda-infused drinks are also popular, but they take a long time to make at home.

Who Should Be Careful?

Karonda berries should be carefully consumed, as their properties are immense, but their effect is quite potent. Those who meet the following conditions should carefully consume them:

People with sensitive stomachs should consult a dietitian.

Avoid heavily salted or sugary preparations, as they can spike your blood pressure or blood sugar if too much is eaten at once.

The importance of balanced nutrition is key, as karonda is just one superfood that should be a part of your overall healthy diet. In highly humid weather, when your digestive system has slowed down, consuming a small portion of it can prove beneficial.

Tips To Keep Digestion Healthy During Humid Weather

Experiencing humid weather can take a toll on your normal digestive functioning; hence, you need to follow these tips to keep your digestion healthy:

Stay hydrated as your body needs water to perform each bodily process.

Eat freshly prepared meals, as food can become spoiled too quickly.

Increase fiber intake gradually to make your digestive tract used to high-fiber food sources.

Avoid excessive fried foods, as they can disturb the delicate gut bacteria balance.

Support gut health with fermented foods actively to make sure your digestive tract is healthy.

Karonda berries can support a healthy gut due to their high fiber, antioxidant, and other gut-friendly properties. But they are not a standalone remedy for digestive issues in humid weather. They need to be a part of your diet for a balanced effect on your digestive health.

Also Read: Can Heat And Humidity Cause Breathlessness Or Suffocation? Doctors Explain

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.