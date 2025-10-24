Which Berries Pack The Biggest Heart Health Punch?

Berries are a nutritional powerhouse that contain antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. In a recent study in the Antioxidants journal, the risk of heart disease is reduced when you consume about 150-200 grams of frozen strawberries every day. Berries should be eaten primarily during breakfast time, for maximum absorption in the body. When we talk about heart disease and its prevalence, the above-average rate in the Indian population proves that people need to pay attention to their heart health. In addition, heart disease has an increased risk of mortality, especially among men compared to women, and the above national average cases are alarming. In order to combat heart disease, consuming a handful of berries, along with a variety of different types, can ensure a healthy flow of nutrients to the body and promote heart health.

What Are The Types Of Berries That Need To Be On Your Plate?

For best results, include a variety of berries, such as strawberries, mulberries, and blueberries, in your daily diet. This increases the range of nutrients that support heart health.

Aim for the following recommended daily amounts:

Blueberries (15 grams or about 6-7 pieces of medium-sized blueberries a day)

Strawberries (32 gms or 7-8 pieces of medium-sized strawberries a day)

Mulberries ( ½ to 1 cup of fresh mulberries or

2–3 tablespoons of dried mulberries per day for a healthy heart)

Raspberries (5 grams or about 4-5 pieces of small raspberries)

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the antioxidant power of berries is effective throughout the body, including the heart. And they are best consumed as whole foods, either as fresh or frozen.

Note: Don't consume berries as dried or as supplements. Supplements aren't properly regulated by public health agencies yet. Dried berries are preserved in sugar, which can change the chemical composition of the phytonutrients and hinder nutrient absorption.

Why Should You Eat Blueberries Every Day?

Berries contain an abundance of phytonutrients (plant-based chemical compounds). This chemical compound can be found in fresh and frozen forms. These phytonutrients boost overall health and immunity while taking care of your heart in the process.

These types of berries are typically available for consumption in India, either in dried or fresh form, depending on the region and production. The mass availability of fresh berries, specifically blueberries all year round is a very positive sign to boost the biomarkers that boost overall health and immunity, and the heart along with it. This happens as blueberries have abundant anthocyanin (a ‘flavonoid'; naturally occurring compounds in foods of plant origin). The following biomarkers determine how healthy your heart is:

Blood pressure

Cardiovascular health

Insulin resistance

Improved lipid profile

The Health Research Authority has conducted a study on the correlation between blueberries and heart health. According to this study, the presence of this compound improves acute cardiovascular health.

Why Are Strawberries Helpful For Heart Health?

While strawberries have the following properties that help with heart health:

Presence of potassium helps lower blood pressure

In turn, putting less stress on the heart

Reducing inflammation

This helps reduce the chances of developing heart disease.

What Are The Properties Of Raspberries And Mulberries That Help With Heart Health?

The chemical composition of ​​raspberries and mulberries possesses several properties that contribute to heart health.

Due to their rich content of bioactive compounds:

Polyphenols

Anthocyanins

Other antioxidants

This trio is responsible for reducing inflammation in the body and safeguarding heart health.

What Are Some Simple Ways To Incorporate Berries Into Your Diet?

To make berries a regular part of your diet, use easy methods that support daily consumption. These can include making berries into a:

Breakfast boost: Add a handful of mixed berries to your oatmeal or muesli

Mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack: grind a handful of berries into a slurry and chug it like a powerhouse smoothie, or

Combine bananas and a splash of milk for a heart boost in-between meals.

Add it to yogurt: Mix in a handful of berries alongside nuts and seeds for an ultimate bowl of health boost.

Dessert alternative: Instead of having an indulgent dessert, consume a handful of berries after a meal for an antioxidant boost.

How Berries Fight Inflammation?

Berries fight inflammation in the body, because of which atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries of the heart) occurs, leading to heart issues. The anti-inflammatory properties of berries help maintain and regulate heart health.

While the science is clear that berries can regulate heart health, it's important not to forget that the Indian berry “gooseberry” Alma has a powerhouse of polyphenols, equally helps keep heart healthy. Whether you are choosing blueberries or gooseberries, make sure to eat a variety to boost overall health and keep your heart healthy.

Be sure to keep your serving sizes of berries realistic for heart health, and always combine this practice with a balanced diet and regular exercise suitable for your needs. Relying only on berries is not enough for heart health; a comprehensive lifestyle is essential.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

The blueberry and heart health study - Health Research Authority

News Medical : Cardiovascular Benefits of Blueberries

Fleischmann, K. (2012). Lower LDL Cholesterol Level and Risk for CHD Later in Life. NEJM Journal Watch.