What Happens If You Eat 30g Of Nuts Daily: Doctor Shares Benefits

Nuts play a significant role in boosting health and disease prevention. They are nutrient-dense and are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and other bioactive compounds like high-quality vegetable protein, fibre, minerals, tocopherols, phytosterols, and phenolic compounds. Adding just a handful of nuts to your diet is one of the simplest ways to boost your overall nutrient intake. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared the benefits of eating 30 grams of nuts each day. "Eating just 30 grams of unsalted nuts every day can help reduce your risk of all-cause dementia by 17%," he mentioned in an Instagram video.

Benefits of eating 30 grams of nuts daily

Eating nuts daily can be incredibly beneficial for overall health. Nuts are nutrient-dense foods packed with essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, protein, and fibre.

"Science says that if you eat 30 grams of nuts every day, which are unsalted, you could reduce your risk of all-cause dementia by 17% as compared to no daily nuts."

"Nuts are rich in multiple bioactive compounds, including antioxidants, unsaturated fatty acids and fibre, which offer benefits of brain and gut health," Dr. Sethi explained in the video.

Types of nuts to consider: "30 grams means a handful of nuts a day. For whole nuts, that is about 20 almonds, 15 cashews, 14 walnut halves, 20 hazelnuts or 30 pistachios, in calories, that is roughly 170-200 grams kilocalories, depending on the mix," Dr. Sethi said.

What is the best time to eat? "What I personally like to do is eat a handful of nuts during lunch time," he advised.

Some notable benefits of eating nuts daily

1. Heart health

Nuts are rich in unsaturated fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. They also contain vitamins and antioxidants that support overall cardiovascular health.

2. Weight management

Nuts are well-packed with protein and fibre content, making you feel full longer and reducing overall calorie intake.

3. Nutrient-rich

Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, selenium, and antioxidants. These nutrients play a crucial role in cellular function, metabolism, and overall health.

4. Blood sugar control

Studies indicate that consuming nuts regularly can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, making them a good option for people with type 2 diabetes or those at risk.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Nuts have been associated with reduced inflammation in the body, thanks to their antioxidant content. This can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

6. Brain health

Certain nuts, like walnuts, are particularly beneficial for brain health due to their high levels of DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Such nuts help support cognitive function and may also help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Tips to consider while consuming nuts

Choose unsalted and minimally processed nuts without added sugars, fats and sodium.

Stick to about 30 grams, as nuts are high in calories.

Include a variety of nuts such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, pecans, and hazelnuts in your diet for maximum benefits.

Soaking nuts overnight can make them easier to digest and enhance nutrient absorption.

Keep nuts in a cool, dry place or in the refrigerator to prevent them from going rancid, as they contain oils that can spoil.

Consuming nuts daily can offer multiple impressive health benefits. Make them a part of your well-balanced diet for maximum benefits.

