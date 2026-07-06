As intense heatwaves continue to affect the temperature across the country this summer, public health warnings have been issued. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts, typically focusing on dehydration, muscle cramps, and heatstroke. However, a less discussed yet deeply distressing symptom is quietly driving hundreds to hospital emergency rooms due to a feeling of suffocation. People are feeling as if the heat is making them unable to breathe, which is leading to a sense of panic. To understand why a soaring thermometer makes it feel like the air has vanished, leading medical professionals to address a medical issue that is complex to treat. People need to understand what exactly is happening inside their bodies. When extreme heat meets heavy moisture, you need to look at the mechanisms behind heat and humidity, along with their effects on physical health.

Why Humid Weather Causes Breathlessness

Many individuals report a distinct sensation of choking or air hunger when stepping outdoors on a heated afternoon. According to Dr Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, "High humidity physically alters the composition of the air people inhale, leading them to experience breathlessness.” He says, "When moisture levels peak, the air becomes dense with water vapour. This heavy atmospheric water vapour displaces a percentage of oxygen molecules in any given volume of air.”

Dr Modi also highlights, "While the actual percentage of oxygen remains relatively stable, the dense moisture increases airway resistance, requiring the respiratory muscles to work nearly twice as hard to pull the same volume of air into the lungs.”

Furthermore, breathing hot, dense air irritates a specialised group of sensory nerves in the lungs known as 'Group C nerve fibres'.

When these C-fibres are triggered by environmental thermal stress, they immediately signal the brain that the body is under threat, causing a reflex tightening of the bronchial tubes.

This sudden bronchospasm mimics the terrifying, claustrophobic feeling of suffocating.

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How Heat And Respiratory Stress Overwhelm The Heart

The human body is an intricate thermal engine. When exposed to extreme temperatures, its primary objective is to cool down. Here is what happens:

The body achieves this by dilating peripheral blood vessels to push blood toward the skin, where heat can be released via sweat evaporation.

However, in highly humid conditions, sweat cannot evaporate efficiently because the surrounding air is already saturated with moisture.

This failure of the body's natural cooling mechanism triggers an internal crisis.

The heart begins pumping aggressively to force blood to the skin's surface, drastically elevating the baseline heart rate.

This intense cardiovascular exertion demands an immense amount of oxygen.

Consequently, the lungs are forced to speed up, raising the resting respiratory rate well beyond the healthy norm of 12 to 20 breaths per minute.

For an average individual, this manifests as sudden heatwave breathing difficulty. For vulnerable people, it can quickly escalate into full-blown respiratory failure.

Who Faces A Higher Risk Of Summer Suffocation Symptoms?

While a perfectly healthy adult might experience temporary humid weather breathlessness during a brisk walk, specific high-risk groups face life-threatening consequences under severe heat and respiratory stress:

Asthma and Allergies: Hot, stagnant summer air acts as a massive reservoir for ground-level ozone, particulate matter (PM)2.5, and pollen. This toxic cocktail inflates the airway linings, triggering a severe asthma flare-up in summer.

COPD and Chronic Bronchitis: Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease already suffer from limited expiratory airflow. Fast, shallow breathing induced by heat leaves little to no room for fresh, oxygenated air to enter the lungs, compounding COPD heat exhaustion.

Cardiovascular Patients: Because the heart and lungs operate as a unified system, an overworked heart struggling against thermal stress directly causes fluid back-up or pressure changes in the lungs, triggering sudden breathlessness.

The Elderly and Obese: Diminished lung capacity and a slower physiological adaptation to temperature fluctuations make these groups incredibly vulnerable to rapid respiratory fatigue.

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When To See A Doctor

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Co-director and Paediatric pulmonologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, says, "Distinguishing between environmental discomfort and a clinical emergency is crucial during a heatwave. If temporary breathlessness does not subside after sitting in an air-conditioned room for 15 to 30 minutes, it must not be ignored.”

Immediate emergency medical attention is required if the shortness of breath is accompanied by any of the following warning signs:

Bluish tint on the lips, tongue, or fingertips (cyanosis)

An inability to speak full sentences without pausing for air

Severe, persistent wheezing or a feeling of tight, crushing pressure in the chest

Sudden confusion, slurred speech, or profound dizziness

A drop in oxygen saturation level below 93% on a home pulse oximeter

How To Prevent Shortness Of Breath In Hot Weather

Preventing respiratory distress during peak summer requires proactive lifestyle adjustments. Dr Modi and Dr Gupta recommend a multi-pronged approach to keep the lungs safe:

1. Monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) and Humidity: Check local weather apps before stepping out. If the AQI is poor or the humidity is above 70%, restrict all outdoor activities, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM.

2. Pre-medicate Before Air Transitions: Stepping from a freezing, air-conditioned room into a blast of hot, humid outdoor air can shock the lungs. Doctors advise using prescribed bronchodilator rescue inhalers 15 to 30 minutes prior to shifting environments.

3. Hydrate to Thin Lung Mucus: Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich fluids. Dehydration thickens the natural mucus blankets lining the respiratory tract, making it immensely difficult to clear the airways and absorb oxygen.

4. Create a Controlled Indoor Sanctuary: Utilise air conditioners and dehumidifiers to keep indoor humidity strictly between 40% and 50%. If mechanical cooling is unavailable, apply cool, damp cloths to the skin while sitting near a fan to facilitate artificial evaporative cooling.

Ultimately, extreme heatwaves are no longer just a threat to hydration; they are a direct challenge to people's ability to breathe. By understanding how humidity suffocates the airways and taking swift preventative actions, individuals can safeguard their respiratory health through the harshest summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.