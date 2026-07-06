Actor Sumona Chakravarti, popular for her roles in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has revealed that she underwent surgery to excise endometriosis. In 2021, the actors opened up about her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis. In 2021, she opened up about her diagnosis of Stage IV endometriosis. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed that her endometriosis has progressed massively despite her management efforts. "I guess it was finally time to say goodbye to it," she wrote. Sumona also mentioned, "Post-surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen."

For the unversed, endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. In a normal menstrual cycle, this lining builds up and is shed as a period. In endometriosis, this misplaced tissue has no way to exit the body, causing it to trap blood, swell, and form painful scars or cysts. This can lead to various complications, including pain, infertility, and other health issues.

Symptoms

The symptoms can vary significantly from person to person, and some individuals may experience no signs at all. When present, common symptoms include:

Severe period cramps

Chronic pelvic pain

Pain during intercourse

Pain with bowel movements or urination

Heavy bleeding

Infertility

Other symptoms include fatigue, diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, and nausea, especially during menstrual periods

Causes of endometriosis

The exact cause of endometriosis is still unclear, but several theories exist, including:

1. Retrograde menstruation: Menstrual blood flows backwards through the fallopian tubes into the pelvic cavity instead of leaving the body.

2. Embryonic cell transformation: Hormones such as estrogen may transform embryonic cells into endometrial-like cell implants during puberty.

3. Surgical scars: Uterine cells can attach to surgical cuts after procedures like a C-section.

4. Immune system disorders: Issues with the immune system may make the body unable to recognise endometrial-like tissue growing outside the uterus.

5. Genetics: The condition tends to run in families. If your mother or sister has it, you are at a higher risk of developing it.

Treatment options

While there is no cure for endometriosis, several effective treatments can help manage pain, improve fertility and reduce symptoms.

Pain relief medications : Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or naproxen, help lower inflammation and ease painful cramps.

: Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or naproxen, help lower inflammation and ease painful cramps. Hormone therapy : Birth control pills, progesterone treatments, or specialised hormone shots can stop the body from producing estrogen. This slows down the growth of the tissue and can stop your period, which reduces pain.

: Birth control pills, progesterone treatments, or specialised hormone shots can stop the body from producing estrogen. This slows down the growth of the tissue and can stop your period, which reduces pain. Lifestyle changes: Regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management may help improve symptoms.

Regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management may help improve symptoms. Fertility treatment: For those struggling with infertility due to endometriosis, assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) may be recommended.

When is surgery required?

Surgery is required to remove endometrial tissue when first-line medical treatments fail to manage the condition or when the disease begins to threaten fertility or organ function.

A doctor will typically recommend surgical intervention under specific circumstances:

When medications stop working. The pain relievers or hormone therapies no longer reduce pelvic pain, or the side effects of the medications are too severe to tolerate.

Severe pain due to endometriosis affects quality of life and daily activities.

Individuals who are trying to get pregnant and have endometriosis may have difficulty conceiving.

The condition has formed fluid-filled cysts on the ovaries that grow large, cause severe pressure, or risk rupturing.

Deep tissue growth has spread to vital organs like the bowel, bladder, or ureters. Surgery is needed here to prevent permanent damage to these organs.

In most cases, a laparoscopic surgery can help safely remove the extra patches of tissue and scar tissue. However, in severe cases, hysterectomy may be required, in which a surgeon may remove the uterus and sometimes the ovaries. This is considered a last resort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.