Endometriosis Symptoms: How To Tell If Your Period Pain Is A Red Flag

Endometriosis is a condition wherein tissues similar to the inner lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus. These tissues in the wrong places can cause painful symptoms, which not only affects your menstrual cycle but daily life as well. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the condition affects nearly 10% of women in the reproductive age. Endometriosis usually occurs on or around reproductive organs in the pelvis or abdomen. This includes the fallopian tubes, ligaments around the uterus, lining of the pelvic cavity, ovaries, space between the uterus and the rectum or bladder and outside surface of the uterus. In rare cases, it can also grow on and around the bladder, cervix, intestines, rectum, stomach and vagina/vulva, says Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Endometriosis causes severe cramps and pain, however, this pain gets passed off as usual menstrual cramps. It is important to understand that not every menstrual pain is normal and could be a sign of endometriosis. Understanding these symptoms can help in early diagnosis of the condition and better management and relief. Here are some signs that say your period pain could actually be endometriosis.

Signs Your Period Pain May Actually Be Endometriosis

1. Intense and Disabling Cramps

Usual menstrual cramps feel like a dull ache, which eases with rest or ibuprofen. However, endometriosis pain is usually excruciating. People experience sharp pain in their pelvis during the starting days before your period and lasting well fate. This happens due to misplaced tissue that bleeds and swells in sync with your cycle, irritating surrounding organs and nerves. Extremely painful periods force a lot of women and girls to miss work, school or social plans. Over time, it may worsen as scar tissue builds, turning routine periods into painful ordeals.

2. Chronic Pelvic Pain

If pain lingers beyond your period, with constant pressure, throbbing, or aching in the lower abdomen or pelvis, it's not just menstrual cramps. The constant discomfort happens due to adhesions binding organs together or from pelvic floor tension caused by chronic inflammation. Unlike menstrual cramps, this might flare randomly, during exercise, or even at rest, which can make sitting or standing unbearable.

3. Painful Intercourse

Deep pelvic pain during or after sex, sometimes in the lower back or thighs, can be a sign of endometriosis. This happens due to lesions on ovaries, fallopian tubes, or the pelvic lining which get aggravated by movement. This pain can cause some people to avoid intimacy altogether, and can persist for hours after the intercourse.

4. Heavy or Irregular Bleeding

If you have periods wherein you go through pads or tampons hourly, that last over a week, or include large clots, it could be a sign of endometriosis. The condition causes the extra tissues to bleed simultaneously, overwhelming the uterus and leading to menorrhagia or spotting between cycles. Some women might also experience bloating and fatigue.

5. Painful Bowel or Bladder Issues

Cramping bowels during periods, with diarrhea, constipation, or even blood in stools, can be a sign of endometriosis. Similarly, if you have urgent, frequent, or burning urination, it points towards bladder involvement. These symptoms occur with menstruation, as inflamed tissue presses on or penetrates nearby organs.

6. Leg or Joint Pain

Pain in the hips, thighs, knees, or lower back, which is often one-sided, is a sign of endometriosis. This pain arises from sciatic nerve entrapment or pelvic adhesions pulling on muscles. This pain might even cause leg numbness or weakness, flaring cyclically and mimicking sciatica or arthritis. Some women might also experience belching, gum sensitivity, or jaw tension.

7. Fatigue and Infertility Concerns

Severe exhaustion, nausea, or mental fog along with pain can reflect the body's inflammatory issues. Endometriosis impacts your system, draining energy even on non-period days. For a lot of women, infertility happens due to blocked tubes, ovarian cysts, or adverse pelvic environments which hinder conception.

