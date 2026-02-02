Endometriosis Symptoms: 6 Unusual Signs Of The Chronic Disease That You Should Know

Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects millions of women globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that it affects an estimated 10% (190 million) of reproductive age women worldwide. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of your uterus grows on other parts of the body, causing inflammation and scar tissue formation. This tissue growth in the wrong places can cause painful symptoms, impacting your menstrual cycle and reproductive health. Endometriosis can affect from the onset of the first period and continue till menopause.

Some of the commonly affected places are space behind the uterus, myometrium (a layer of the uterine wall), ovaries, peritoneum and fallopian tubes. Endometriosis can also spread to other parts such as rectum, bladder, intestines, diaphragm, vagina and lungs, however, these are less commonly affected places. While there's no cure for endometriosis yet, the symptoms of the condition can be treated with medicines or, in some women, surgery, says WHO.

The most common symptoms of endometriosis are painful menstrual cramps, abdominal pain or back pain during your period or in between periods, heavy bleeding during periods, pain during sex and infertility, among others. Some people might not have any symptoms or other unusual symptoms. When you don't have symptoms, it can make diagnosis difficult. Hence, spotting unusual signs that are persistent can help in early diagnosis which can eventually improve treatment outcome. Here are some unusual signs of endometriosis that you should know.

Unusual Symptoms Of Endometriosis

1. Bowel Irregularities

Digestive issues like sudden constipation, diarrhoea, or severe bloating that doesn't match your diet can be a sign of endometriosis when these sync with your period. Implants on the bowels or rectum swell due to hormonal changes, leading to partial blockages, inflammation, or spasms that disrupts normal function. Unlike usual IBS, these signs intensify in the middle of the cycle or during menses, often with painful bowel movements or even rectal bleeding.

2. Urinary Urgency

Frequent trips to the bathroom with a burning urgency or pain during urination, especially around ovulation or periods can be a sign of endometriosis. When the endometrial tissue presses on the bladder wall, it creates that constant need to go. One might also notice tiny blood traces in urine or a sensation of incomplete emptying. This can affect daily routines and can get misdiagnosed as recurring UTIs or overactive bladder.

3. Chronic Fatigue

If your tiredness lingers despite rest or sleep, it is a sign of your body's inflammatory response to scattered lesions. Cytokines, which are the body's immune signals, from these growths cause exhaustion, night sweats, and flu-like aches. Women also experience brain fog and muscle weakness that impacts workouts, careers, or family time.

4. Leg or Joint Pain

Pain in the hips, thighs, knees, or lower back, which is often one-sided, is a sign of endometriosis. This pain arises from sciatic nerve entrapment or pelvic adhesions pulling on muscles. This pain might even cause leg numbness or weakness, flaring cyclically and mimicking sciatica or arthritis. Some women might also experience belching, gum sensitivity, or jaw tension.

5. Migraines or Headaches

Intense and throbbing headaches or severe migraine pain along with nausea that peaks during hormonal surges can be due to endometriosis. This happens due to shared inflammation and oestrogen sensitivity. They mostly happen around periods, with auras affecting vision or balance. The connection might involve pelvic nerves signaling the brain or vascular changes.

6. Shoulder Pain

One surprising sign is shoulder pain, particularly a sharp or aching one that flares up during or right after menstruation. This happens due to thoracic endometriosis, wherein endometrial-like tissue implants on the diaphragm or even lungs. This causes irritation as blood from these spots travels up and aggravates nerves. Many women first think it's a muscle pull from exercise or poor posture. The pain can feel like a deep stab on one side and can sometimes be accompanied by shortness of breath.

