The Menopause Symptoms No One Talks About And How To Manage Them

Menopause is often spoken about in bits and pieces. Hot flashes, mood swings, missed periods – that is usually where the conversation stops. But for many women, the transition is far more layered. Changes in hormones, especially estrogen, quietly affect digestion, nerves, muscles and even the mouth. These symptoms may feel random at first, but they are not. There is a strong biochemical reason behind them.

What often gets overlooked is how much food can help during this phase. Nutrition cannot stop menopause, but it can reduce how intense and uncomfortable the symptoms feel. Small, targeted changes can support the body when hormones start fluctuating.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has dropped a post on Instagram to address some lesser-talked-about menopause symptoms. Her focus is simple. Understand the symptom. Then eat in a way that supports the underlying issue. “Menopause symptoms are not random. They're biochemical,” she explains.

Here is a breakdown of what Lovneet Batra states:

Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS)

Some women experience a burning or tingling sensation in the mouth during menopause. Lovneet Batra explains that falling estrogen reduces saliva production, which increases nerve sensitivity.

What helps:

Staying well hydrated through the day

Adding omega-3 fats like flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts to calm nerve inflammation

What to avoid:

Spicy, acidic, and very hot foods that can irritate oral tissues

Sudden Food Sensitivities And Histamine Reactions

Hormonal shifts can increase histamine release and reduce DAO activity. This can lead to bloating, itching, rashes, or headaches after eating certain foods.

What helps:

Low-histamine vegetables like cucumber, zucchini, and kale

Vitamin C–rich foods to support mast cell stability

Quercetin-rich foods such as onions and apples

What to avoid:

Aged, fermented, and highly processed foods

Tingling Hands And Feet

Estrogen decline can affect nerve conduction and reduce absorption of key nutrients.

What helps:

Vitamin B12 for nerve health

Magnesium to support nerve relaxation and muscles

Omega-3 fats to reduce nerve inflammation

Anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric and ginger

Urinary Incontinence

Lower estrogen weakens pelvic tissues and bladder control, which can lead to leaks or urgency.

What helps:

Adequate protein to support pelvic floor muscles

High-fibre foods to improve gut health and reduce bladder pressure

Hydrating earlier in the day to reduce nighttime urgency

What to avoid:

Excess caffeine, alcohol, fizzy drinks, and spicy foods

Lovneet Batra's message is reassuring. Menopause does not mean losing control over your body. When symptoms are understood properly, they can be managed with the right nutrition. The goal is not perfection, but better comfort and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.