Nutritionist Reveals How The 80/20 Diet Rule Helped Her Prevent Endometriosis Relapse And Regulate Menstrual Cycle

When it comes to dieting, the 80/20 rule offers a more balanced and flexible approach to eating. It suggests that 80% of your meals should be nutrient-rich and healthy, while the remaining 20% can be reserved for treats or less healthy cravings. This method encourages long-term consistency without strict restrictions, making it easier to stick with. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently shared on Instagram how she follows the 80/20 rule in her daily routine. Instead of obsessively counting calories, she opts for this gentler, more sustainable method. Rashi also revealed that the foods she chooses under this rule help her manage conditions like endometriosis and perimenopause.

Rashi Chowdhary has shared a series of slides with foods that she has been consuming for the past 14 years on Instagram. "14 years no endo relapse and I still have regular periods," she mentions on the first slide.

Rashi Chowdhary begins her morning routine with "fat first," which is a combination of Lion's mane, 5 grams of grass-fed butter, and organic decaf.

This is followed by her lunch platter, which contains grated eggs and veggies along with her "green juice." Since perimenopause, rice has been an occasional item for Rashi, but she prefers it as an early dinner in case she has it.

Plaay truffles, which are low in carbohydrates and made with 100% clean ingredients, are Rashi's go-to snack during the luteal phase of her cycle. When hunger strikes, she reaches for two to three of these truffles a day to stay on track without derailing her diet. Each truffle contains just 3g of carbs and has no refined sugar, making it a guilt-free treat that fits perfectly into her 80/20 routine.

Next slide features Rashi's home-made electrolyte drink which is made of turmeric, Celtic salt, lemon, and sparkling water. Rashi is apparently not a fan of stir-fries but she loves to indulge in the combination of "aachar" (pickle) and soup with stir-fried vegetables.

When it comes to lower carb meals, "veggie and minced chicken kabab" is her standard item. An entire bowl of edamame salad is Rashi's go-to option when she is not preparing meat for dinner.

Despite not having a sugar craving, Rashi Chowdhary chooses to have a bit of "real deal" some days because she would "rather enjoy the bite that guilt-trip" herself.

Taking to the post's caption, Rashi Chowdhary mentions that she can now include a range of things that she was unable to eat earlier.

Her gut was in terrible shape a few years ago. My endometriosis got worse due to oestrogen dominance brought on by chronic constipation and digestive problems, and messed with her "OAT axis."

That's when Rashi Chowdhary realised that she needed to fix her gut before anything else.

